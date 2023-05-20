These are the most exciting headphones at High End 2023

Kfor decades, earphones worked on the same electrodynamic principle. A copper wire wound into a voice coil is centered on a round diaphragm. This coil creates a magnetic field when current runs through the wire. Because there is a fixed magnet next to it, the voice coil is attracted and repelled. The membrane attached to it therefore moves as well, displacing air very quickly. Sound waves are created – and with them the sound. If you go looking for new headphones in Hall 1 of the High End trade fair, you will come across the electrodynamic principle less and less.

One of the last bastions is the German company Sennheiser, which continues to rely on this technology. In fairness, the electrostatic exceptions HE-1 and its predecessor should be mentioned. One is only available as a collector’s item and the other costs almost 70,000 euros. Sennheiser works well with the proven principle. The HD 660 S2 is the latest model at the High End. A few weeks ago, the sound was convincing in the test and showed that the electrodynamic principle can also be used – if the developers know how to do it.

Sennheiser has newly presented its Custom Comfort Tips. These are ear molds that are custom made and intended for the wired in-ear headphones of the IE series. If you want to spend the 170 euros, you can have your auditory canal measured in a store belonging to the Geers audiologist chain, and then about a week or two later you will receive the earpiece on which the in-ear housing is placed.

Magnetic from China

In recent years, the magnetostatic principle has become fashionable among manufacturers of headphones. Thin conductor tracks are applied to the membrane in a specific arrangement. A row of rod-shaped magnets sit parallel to the membrane surface. If an electrical signal flows through the conductive path, a force acts, just as with electrodynamic headphones. The resulting magnetic field is attracted and repelled by the field of the permanent magnets. Since the conductor tracks are firmly attached to the membrane, it moves.

In addition to the American brand Audeze, the American-Chinese company Hifiman also committed to the magnetostatic principle early on. At the High End you can listen to a few models, including the second model with a closed shape. Like the Sundara Closed-back, the Audivina has an earpiece made of lacquered beech wood. However, the former is almost five times as expensive at 2400 euros. Because it is designed for use in the studio, Hifiman has tuned it differently. We didn’t like the sound of it as much as the Sundara Closed-back, which only cost 500 euros. We had a similar experience with the new Arya Organic and Ananda Nano, both of which have open designs. The Ananda for around $600 (the price for Germany has not yet been communicated) sounded more pleasing and relaxed than the rather light-tuned Arya Organic, which costs $1300 after all.









A new headphone brand called Seaside, whose models are developed and manufactured by Lake People, will premiere at High End. The more expensive model (1800 euros) is also a magnetostatic headphone with an open design. First listening impressions were quite decent, but not very meaningful because of the noisy environment.