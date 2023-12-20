These are the new features that would come to your iPhone

Apple is already preparing iOS 17.2.1, an update that will arrive soon

After the launch of iOS 17.2 a few days ago, the apple company would be working on an upcoming update to the operating system: iOS 17.2.1. This new version of the operating system seeks fix some errors that some users continue to experience on their iPhone and that were not addressed in the last update.

This small update would be released with the purpose of solving the bugs that some users have reported, such as errors in the notifications or on the home screen. It may be available before the end of the year or after the holidays, as Apple generally avoids releasing new software versions during that period. This is one of the reasons why installing the first beta of iOS 17.3 is not recommended.

What’s new in iOS 17.2.1 and release date

As happened with iOS 17.0.3 or iOS 17.1.1, MacRumors has found references to this new version in its logs, confirming that Apple will release iOS 17.2.1 in the near future. The exact date is uncertain due to the current situation, but it could be available before the end of the year or later.

iOS 17.2.1 It will be a minor update that will include bug fixes and possible security vulnerabilities. After the arrival of iOS 17.2 last week, many users continue to experience bugs on their iPhone such as a bug that causes the Messages app to disappear when you rearrange the icons on the home screen or a bug that causes notifications on the lock screen to sometimes be square and transition to round.

Although there was no iOS 16.2.1 version yes it was launched iOS 15.2.1 in mid-January two years ago. It is possible that Apple will follow that same pattern and release the final version of iOS 17.3 at the end of January, which would include the new anti-theft system for iPhones.

Apple is developing iOS 17.2.1 to fix several bugs. The exact release date is unclear, but everything indicates that it will be in January.

