These are the scariest horror movies of all time

By Andreas Filbig and Rita Deutschbein | Aug 08, 2023 at 4:05 p.m

When it comes to horror films, everyone has their favourites. Whether it’s psychological horror, slasher or otherwise, if you ask friends about the scariest movie they’ve ever seen, the answers will be very subjective. However, scientists wanted to know for sure and measured the body reactions of the participants when watching horror films in a study.

The heart races, the breath catches – such reactions may be familiar to some who have seen a really good horror film. To find out which horror films get the heart beating the most, broadbandchoices.co.uk ran The Science of Scare Project. For the second year in a row, the researchers wanted to find out which horror films frightened the 250 study participants the most.

In total, participants had to watch 40 horror films. Film selection was based on lists from film critics and suggestions from the Reddit community. The researchers measure how much the heart rate or pulse changes when looking. The average value of the subjects at rest is 64 beats per minute (BPM). The higher the increase on average, the further ahead the film ranks.

The results result in the following Top 30 of the scariest horror films on a scientific basis:

Platz 1: Host (2020), +24 BPM

The #1 spot is “Host” by director Rob Savage. The film was not only released during the Corona pandemic, but also indirectly deals with it. Six friends book a séance with a medium. This will take place via Zoom during the lockdown. The plot makes you smile at first. The film itself, however, quickly becomes creepy with the appearance of a ghost and the fear of dying.

Platz 2: Sinister (2012), +22 BPM

Sinister was still number 1 last year. Nevertheless, the story about crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) still promises a lot of scary factor. He specializes in true crime cases and would like to clear them up. One day he finds a box of videos. What can be seen on it leaves him speechless and resolutely pushes his current case further.

Platz 3: Insidous (2010), +21 BPM

Evil spirits wish to imprison a comatose child in a realm called The Further. The family wants to prevent that. The result is a terrifying horror film.

Platz 4: The Conjuring (2013), +20 BPM

A family is being terrorized by a demon creature in their farmhouse. Ed and Lorraine Warren are demonologists and want to help.

5th place: Hereditary (2018), +18 BPM

At number 5 comes “Hereditary”, a film full of family drama, horror and mystery. It all begins with the death of the female head of the family. Afterwards, strange things begin to happen to the grieving family and dark secrets are revealed.

In places 6 to 30 even more horror films

If you are still looking for horror films for a spooky evening, you will also find them in the other places:

PlatzFilmDurchschn. Anstieg Puls (BPM)

6Terrified18

7It Follows17

8A Quiet Place Part 2 16

9Paranormal Activity 16

10The Conjuring 2 15

11The Babadook 15

12The Descent 15

13Hush14

14A Quiet Place 14

15The Ring 14

16A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 13

17Halloween (1978) 13

18Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) 13

19IT (2017) 12

20The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 12

21The Excorcist 11

22[REC] 10

2328 Days Later 9

24Candyman (2021) 8

25The Grudge 8

26The Invisible Man 7

27Poltergeist7

28The Blair Witch Project 6

29Friday The 13th 6

30Alien5

