The fourth city pitch at the #believeinyourself Challenge, Austria’s largest startup competition, will once again take place in Vienna. On Wednesday, April 19, nine start-up companies from the Food & Beverage and Cosmetics & Bodycare sectors will compete at Erste Campus.

Register here to be a spectator at the event. The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title “Startup of the Year 2023”. The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize of EUR 1,000 from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as two annual licenses for wîse upthe digital platform for education and training for Austria’s economy.

The nominated startups

Goldblatt

Goldblatt is a Styrian startup that produces plant-based spreads that are a high-quality substitute for animal products. In fact, the young company’s products should even surpass the taste of their animal counterparts. Among other things, Goldblatt offers alternatives to lard, fish spread, egg salad and foie gras.

Backmari

Organic baking mixes for different types of bread that do not contain wheat, gluten or additives: this is what the startup Backmari from Styria offers. Backmari’s “do-it-yourself” baking mixes consist of alternative ingredients such as pseudocereals, rice and legumes. Due to the different ways of preparation than with baking powder, yeast or sourdough, they should be individually suitable for all everyday situations.

Keto factory

The Salzburg food startup Ketofabrik has made a name for itself with its own keto bars. These are chocolate bars that contain almost no sugar and therefore almost no carbohydrates. Ketofabrik attaches great importance to this, because the body should get its energy from fat and not from carbohydrates. In order for this to happen, it is important to avoid carbohydrates as much as possible. This is referred to as a “ketogenic diet”. Among other things, the bars use the sugar substitute maltitol, whereby the calorie content is no higher than that of ordinary bars, according to the startup.

DoPetMe

With a cardboard cat house, the startup DoPetMe from Upper Austria not only wants to offer house cats a cozy environment, but also strays and street animals. The cat castle is made of high-quality, 100 percent recyclable cardboard and is intended to be an oasis of well-being for the cat. At the same time, DoPetMe supports animal shelters and animal welfare associations in finding animals and awarding sponsorships.

kittens

The Viennese startup mucki focuses entirely on drinks with a lot of protein. For example, the young company offers its own Ayran with different flavors. Alpine milk from Salzburg is primarily used for all products. Thanks to the high protein content, the drinks should offer a real energy boost, which is intended to support customers, especially during training.

OneTwoBeer

OneTwoBeer from Vienna offers a fast and easy-to-use beer tapping machine for the catering industry. It should be possible with the device to tap a beer perfectly in just five seconds. The startup promises very simple operation that does not require any special training. This should relieve the staff in bars and other gastronomic establishments, especially at peak times.

GOOZ

The young company GOOZ from Innsbruck wants to offer a healthy alternative to conventional fruit gums. GOOZ uses dried fruits and raw materials that are 100 percent natural. The products are also fair trade and come from certified organic farming.

Gloria chocolates

The startup Gloria Pralinen from Graz comes up with chocolates made from typical Styrian ingredients. The three ingredients of the sweets are Styrian pumpkin seeds, their pumpkin seed oil and chocolate. With the “Steirerkugeln” from Gloria Pralinen, customers should receive a good souvenir with authentic Styrian flair.

Nest Ventures

With “Washing Paper”, the young Viennese company Nest Ventures offers a climate-friendly detergent in sheet form. Each pack of washing paper is intended to replace a plastic bottle and thus make a massive contribution to reducing waste. Washing paper is completely plastic-free and contains no environmentally harmful chemical additives. The washing paper should be so small that it can easily be sent by post.

The jury in Vienna

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which start-up company will make it into the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the City Pitch winner and, of course, advancement to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

-> All further information on the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 can be found here