While spring is slowly beginning outside, the streaming platforms are trying everything to keep us in front of the screens a little longer. Here you can find out which new films and series await you in April 2023.

Image: BEEF

What’s new on Netflix

All new titles on Netflix New series in April War Sailor (2.4)

The signature, Staffel 1 (4.4)

Public Enemy: The Book of Revelation (5.4)

Beef, Staffel 1 (6.4)

Transatlantic, Staffel 1 (7.4)

Bendo, Staffel 1 (7.4)

Divorce Attorney Shin, Staffel 1 (8.4)

CoComelon, Staffel 8 (10.4)

When Mother-In-Law Moved In Season 2 (12.4)

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (12.4)

Running for the Truth: Alex Schwazer (13.4)

Florida Man, Season 1 (13.4)

Boss Baby: Back to Diapers Season 2 (13.4)

Obsession, Season 1 (13.4)

Queenmaker, Season 1 (14.4)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Staffel 13 (15.4)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Staffel 8 (15.4)

Oggy Oggy, Staffel 2 (17.4)

How to Get Rich (18.4)

In the realm of the chimpanzee (19.4)

Diplomatic Relations Season 1 (20.4)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (20.4)

Rough Diamonds, Staffel 1 (21.4)

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (21.4)

Welcome to Eden Season 2 (21.4)

Ada Twist, Season 4 (22.4)

Workin‘ Moms, Staffel 7 (26.4)

Love after love (26.4)

Always there for you, season 2 part 2 (27.4)

The Nurse (27.4)

Sweet Tooth, Staffel 2 (27.4)

Sharkdog, Staffel 3 (27.4)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Staffel 1 (28.4) New movies in April Oh shit! (1.4)

Kiss Me Frog (1.4)

The Green Knight (1.4)

Weathering (1.4)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (1.4)

Takeover – Full Swap (3.4)

Mo’Nique: My Name Is Mo’Nique (4.4)

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (5.4)

Max and the Wild 7 (6.4)

Pelikanblut (6.4)

Bottle (7.4)

Aaahh Belinda (7.4)

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (7.4)

Hunger (8.4)

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (11.4)

Operation: Nation (12.4)

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (12.4)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (14.4)

phenomena (14.4)

Queens on the Run (14.4)

Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls (15.4)

Laura’s Star and the Dream Monsters (15.4)

A very long third date (18.4)

Power Rangers: Once & Always (19.4)

One More Time (21.4)

Taurus Taurus (21.4)

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (21.4)

John Mulaney: Baby J (25.4)

Bitter vodka and sweet kisses (26.4)

The Awkward Weekend (27.4)

The Matchmaker (27.4)

AKA (28.4)

The series will be available on Netflix from April 6, 2023 BEEF to see. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), an unsuccessful handyman with complexes, and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with the perfect life, clash in a car accident. Both keep getting better and better and things threaten to get out of hand.

Shy Alex (Evan Whitten) travels from Kansas City to Mexico to meet some of his family. As Alex slowly but surely finds his way in his new environment, he discovers a chupacabra in his grandfather’s barn – a magical creature with special abilities. The dangerous scientist Richard Quinn (Christian Slater) has also become aware of the creature. Around Bottle to protect, Alex embarks on the adventure of his life. The film will be available on Netflix from April 7, 2023.

What’s new at Disney+

All new titles on Disney+ New series in April Tengoku-Daimakyo, Staffel 1 (1.4)

Ralph & Katie, Scale 1 (2.4)

The Crossover, Staffel 1 (5.4)

Rennervations, Season 1 (12.4)

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 3 (12.4)

Extreme Survival with Hazen Audel: Race through the Amazon Season 1 (12.4)

Grey’s Anatomy: The Young Doctors Season 19 (17.4)

Seattle Firefighters: Young Heroes Season 6 (17.4)

How I Met Your Father, Staffel 2 (19.4)

True Lies, Seasons 1 and 2 (19.4)

Kindred: Connected Season 1 (19.4)

American Horror Story, Staffel 11 (19.4)

Wild Hawaii Season 1 (19.4)

Atlanta Medical, Staffel 6 (26.4)

Rome’s Lost Treasures, Season 1 (26.4)

Sam: A Saxon (26.4) New movies in April Amen: A Conversation with the Pope (5.4)

The Good Mothers (5.4)

Great Expectations (1998) (7.4)

In Time – Your time is running out (7.4)

The Right Words (7.4)

My Apologies (14.4)

Oswald the funny rabbit (14.4)

Pristine Seas Project: To protect the seas (14.4)

Stuber: 5 stars Undercover (14.4)

Quasi (20.4)

Jane Goodall: The Hope (21.4)

Peter Pan & Wendy (28.4)

Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 (28.4)

Shutter (28.4)

The Secret of the Mummy 2 (28.4)

Die Reality-Show Rennervations revolves around MCU star Jeremy Renner and his fondness for tinkering with cars. The actor travels all over the world to help people with his unusual vehicle ideas. A total of four episodes will air on Disney+ starting April 12, 2023.

Released on April 28, 2023 Peter Pan & Wendy, a modern live-action adaptation of the animated classic Peter Pan. Young Wendy (Ever Anderson) meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), who has decided never to grow up and has a penchant for adventure. As a result, her previously normal life is completely turned upside down.

What’s new at WOW

All new titles at WOW New series in April Tender Hearts, Season 1 (6.4)

The Murder of Meredith Kercher (6.4)

Elon Musk – Genius and Madness Season 1 (7.4)

Air Warriors, Season 9+10 (10.4)

Succession, Staffel 4 (11.4)

A Town Called Malice, Staffel 1 (12.4)

The Conners, Season 1+2 (13.4)

Everyday Animals, Season 1 (14.4)

The Goldbergs, Season 10 (17.4)

Barry, Staffel 4 (17.4)

Forensics: On the Trail of the Killer, Season 2 (20.4)

Poker Face, Staffel 1 (24.4)

Ningaloo: Australia’s Ocean Wonders, Season 1 (24.4)

C.B. Strike – Troubled Blood, Staffel 3 (25.4)

Control (3.4)

The Portable Door (7.4)

Alfons Zitterbacke: Finally a class trip (8.4)

Black Adam (9.4)

Ticket to paradise (10.4)

The attack – attack on BVB (10.4)

The history of mankind – slightly abridged (14.4)

Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue (15.4)

Notre Dame in flames (15.4)

1UP (17.4)

NOPE (21.4)

The Invitation – Till death do us part (22.4)

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (22.4)

Butterflies in the ear (24.4)

The Woman King (28.4)

Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds (29.4)

A Good Person (29.4) [Einklappen]

From April 24, 2023, WOW will have the star-studded crime mystery series Poker Face to see. The series is about Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a casino worker who has a gift for spotting lies. Charlie travels across the United States, using her skills to solve various cases along the way. In each episode she has to deal with different injustices.

Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Sophie Wilde) get an internship at the London company “JW Wells & Co.”. It quickly turns out that company boss JW Wells (Christoph Waltz) and his managers use magical tricks to keep their business running. Whether they can thwart the machinations of the company and what about the eponymous door of the film The Portable Door We will find out from April 7, 2023.

