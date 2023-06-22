These are the streaming highlights in July 2023

This month, the streaming providers have some interesting films and series ready for us again. Here you can find out which titles you can look forward to in July 2023.

Image: Canva

New series on Netflix

House of Annubis, Season 2 (1.7) The Rookie, Season 4 (1.7) Big Thing (1.7) The King Who Never Was (4.7) Back to 15, Season 2 (5.7) My Very Special Wedding (5.7) The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2 (5.7) Fake or Love? (6.7)

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 2 Part 1 (6.7)

View YouTube Content Hack My Home Season 1 (7.7) Fatal Seduction Season 1 (7.7) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 (9.7) 19/20 (11.7) Quarterback (12.7) Pasteleros Contra El Tiempo ( 12.7) Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 (12.7) Sonic Prime Season 2 (13.7) Burn the House Down Season 1 (13.7) Survival of the Thickest Season 1 (13.7) Devil’s Advocate (13.7) Too Hot to Handle : Season 5 (7/14) Five Star Chef (7/14) Korrha, Season 1 (7/15) Supa Team 4 (7/20) Sweet Magnolias, Season 3 (7/20) Dew Drop Diaries, Season 1 (7/24) Sintonia, Season 4 (7/25) Baki Hanma, Season 2 Part 1 (26.7)

The Witcher, Season 3 Part 2 (27.7)

View YouTube Content A Perfect Story (28.7) Captain Fall (28.7) A Perfect Story (28.7) The Tailor Season 2 (28.7) How to Become a Cult Leader (28.7) Bastard!! Season 2 (31.7)

New movies on Netflix

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (1.7) Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2.7) im Knopf und die Wilde 13 (2.7) Unknown: The Forgotten Pyramid (3.7) Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (4.7) WHAM! (5.7) The Secrets We Keep – Shadows of the Past (6.7) Gold Brick (6.7) Cash (6.7) The Out-Laws (7.7) Seasons (7.7) Unknown: Killer Robots (10.7) Herr Funmobil and the Knights Templar (12.7) Bird Box Barcelona (7/14) Love Tactics 2 (7/14) Unknown: The Bone Cave (7/17) The Deepest Breath (7/19) Los (casi) ídolos de Bahía Colorada (7/19)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (20.7)

View YouTube content Unknown: The Strange Time Machine (7/24) Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (7/25) Disappeared: The Lucie Blackman Case (7/26) Kissing and Other Essentials (7/27) The Lady of Silence (7/27) Paradise (7/27) Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti (27.7) The Murderer (27.7) Scream (28.7)

New series on Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (5.7) The Shark Files Season 2 (5.7) Attacking Sharks Season 8 (5.7) The Great North Season 3 (5.7) The Nanny’s Secrets Season 1 (5.7) The Company You Keep, Season 1 (7/12) Great Expectations, Season 1 (7/12) A Superfantastica Historia do balao, Season 1 (7/12) Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Season 1 (7/12) The Secrets of Hillsong (7/12) All the way not: The series (12.7) The Lesson is Murder, season 1 (19.7) Snowfall, season 6 (19.7) Chapelwaite, season 1 (19.7)

Futurama, Season 11 (24.7)

View YouTube content How I Met Your Father, Season 2 (7/26) Drag Me to Dinner, Season 1 (7/26) Hear Who’s Banging, Seasons 1-8 (7/26)

New movies on Disney+

Baby Sharks – From Egg to Hunter (7.7) Sharks from Above (7.7) Bathing Day (7.7) The Leisure Captain (7.7) Mickey the Builder (7.7) Frankie’s Cat Music (7.7) Goofy Does Gymnastics (7.7) Dance of the Skeletons (7.7) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 (8.7) The Great Shark Count (14.7) The Tournament of Sharks (14.7) Insatiable: Sharks That Will Eat Anything (14.7) True Lies (14.7) Shark Superpowers (21.7 ) Shark vs. Boat (21.7) The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (28.7) Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas (30.7)

New series at WOW

Last King of the Cross (4.7)

The Rookie, Staffel 5 (5.7)

The Rookie: Feds, Staffel 1 (5.7)

Then You Run, Staffel 1 (7.7)

Barry, Staffel 4 (25.7)

New movies at WOW

Assassin Club (1.7) Wine Tasting for Beginners (3.7) On the Line (7.7) Shattered: Dangerous Affair (8.7) Rock Dog 3 (9.7) Infinite Storm (10.7)

Puss in Boots – The Last Wish (14.7)

View YouTube content Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (7/15) Changing Times (7/17) Love Things (7/21) The Voyagers (7/22) November (7/24) School of Magical Animals 2 (7/28) Detective Knight: Redemption (7/29) House Party ( 31.7)