These are the streaming highlights in May 2023

A third of the year has already passed and we have arrived in May. In this article you can find out which new films and series the streaming providers have ready for us this time.

What’s new on Netflix

All new titles on Netflix New series in May When the Weather is Fine (1.5)

Hellgrund (2.5)

Love Village (2.5)

The Tailor (2.5)

Jewish Matchmaking (3.5)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (4.5)

Sanctuary (4.5)

A Perfect Mother (5.5)

Queen Cleopatra (10.5)

Dance Brothers (10.5)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (10.5)

Ultraman, Season 3 (11.5)

Queer Eye, Staffel 7 (12.5)

Mulligan (12.5)

Black Knight (12.5)

Why didn’t I tell you a million times? (12.5)

Doctor Cha (17.5)

Rhythm + Flow: New School, Staffel 2 (17.5)

McGREGOR FOREVER (17.5)

Work: What we do all day (17.5)

XO, Kitty (18.5)

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (18.5)

mute (19.5)

Selling Sunset, Staffel 6 (19.5)

Young, Famous & African, Staffel 2 (19.5)

The Good Bad Mother (20.5)

Merpeople (23.5)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (24.5)

FUBAR (25.5)

Fish Tail (26.5)

Barbecue Showdown, Staffel 2 (26.5)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Staffel 3 (30.5)

Agency (30.5)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Teil 2 (31.5) New movies in May Bill & Ted Save the Universe (1.5)

Together Together (1.5)

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (9.5)

The Kangaroo Chronicles (10.5)

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (11.5)

The Mother (12.5)

The Unholy (14.5)

A Quiet Place (15.5)

Sniper Reloaded (15.5)

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (16.5)

Faithfully Yours (17.5)

Fanfic (17.5)

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (19.5)

Escape Room 2: No Way Out (21.5)

Victim/Suspect (23.5)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (23.5)

Tough Guys (24.5)

Mother’s Day (24.5)

Blood & Gold (26.5)

Tin & Tina (26.5)

Mixed by Erry (31.5) [Einklappen]

Bridgerton is one of the most successful Netflix productions to date. No wonder then that with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story now a suitable prequel series appears. This time it’s all about Queen Charlotte’s rise to fame and power, her marriage to King George and the resulting impact on the world of high society. It starts on May 4th, 2023.

Arnold Schwarzenegger embodies a CIA agent who, shortly before retiring, is embarked on an exciting mission. FUBAR but not only wants to score with the viewers with a lot of action, but also with a healthy portion of humor. We can find out from Netflix on May 25 whether this will work.

What’s new at Disney+

All new titles on Disney+ New series in May A Glint of Hope – Anne Frank’s Helper (2.5)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All (3.5)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Staffel 2 (3.5)

Star Wars: Visions, Season 2 (4.5)

Star Wars: Adventures of the Young Jedi (4.5)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Staffel 1+2 (5.5)

Planners, Staffel 1 (5.5)

Tengoku-Daimakyo, Staffel 1 (6.5)

The Muppets Mayhem (10.5)

Tiny Beautiful Things (10.5)

Lambert vs. Lambert, Staffel 1 (10.5)

The Cleaner: Crime Scene Cleaner UK Season 1 (10.5)

Born This Way, Staffel 1 (10.5)

Car SOS, Season 10 (10.5)

The Crime Scene Cleaner Season 1-7 (10.5)

A Million Little Things, Staffel 4 (27.5)

Up Here, Staffel 1 (17.5)

Justified, Staffel 1-6 (17.5)

Superlative Factories Season 1 (17.5)

American Born Chinese (24.5)

The Kardashians, Staffel 3 (25.5)

Cocktails with Khloé, Season 1 (25.5)

Will Trent (31.5)

The Actress, Staffel 1 (31.5)

Not Quite Dead Season 1 (31.5)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, Staffel 1 (31.5) New movies in May Psy Summer Swag 2022 (3.5)

John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas (5.5)

The rulers – children are responsible for their parents (5.5)

Unfaithful (5.5)

Crater (12.5)

Explorer: The Deepest Cave (12.5)

I Want a Baby (12.5)

My wife, the Spartans and I (12.5)

White Men Can’t Jump (19.5)

Noah (19.5)

Wild Life: A Life for Nature (26.5)

The giraffe ark (26.5)

Street Kings (26.5) See also Spotify turns 10 in Italy [Einklappen]

Star Wars in a double pack awaits us at Disney+ this month. First, there’s the second season of the Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars: The Vision. It comprises a total of nine short films and will be available on the streaming platform from May 4, 2023.

In addition, awaits us Young Jedi Adventures yet another animated series from the “Star Wars” universe. It will also be released on Disney+ on May 4th, 2023 and is about a group of young people who have set themselves the goal of becoming Jedi Knights. On their journey through the galaxy, the group experiences a wide variety of adventures, which are bundled into a total of ten episodes.

What’s new at WOW

All new titles at WOW New series in May A Fateful Affair, Season 1 (1.5)

White House Plumbers, Staffel 1 (2.5)

The Passport, Season 3 (4.5)

Mayor of Kingstown, Staffel 2 (4.5)

Perry Mason, Staffel 2 (8.5)

The Good Doctor, Staffel 6b (9.5)

Young Rock, Staffel 3 (10.5)

SAS: Rogue Heroes, Staffel 1 (12.5)

La Brea, Staffel 2 (14.5)

The Equalizer, Staffel 3 (15.5)

S.W.A.T., Staffel 6 (17.5)

Somewhere Boy, Staffel 1 (19.5)

Rain Dogs, Staffel 1 (23.5)

OJ Simpson – Lies, Murder & Manipulation, Season 1 (24.5)

Savage River, Staffel 1 (25.5)

1923, season 1 (27.5)

Professor T, Staffel 2 (30.5) See also Xbox uses new preset settings to reduce environmental impact - - Gamereactor New movies in May Detective Knight: Rogue (1.5)

One Must Die (4.5)

Operation Fortune (5.5)

Super cool (6.5)

Waiting for Bojangles (8.5)

Halloween Ends (12.5)

Lyle – My Friend the Crocodile (13.5)

Best Movie Ever (15.5)

Bros (15.5)

Goliath – In the Web of Lies (22.5)

Missile from the East (24.5)

The Kangaroo Conspiracy (26.5)

Gasoline Alley (27.5)

Mia and me – The Mystery of Centopia (28.5)

The young chief Winnetou (29.5) [Einklappen]

The best movie ever doesn’t necessarily live up to its name, but it’s still worth seeing. The 2021 feature film is about a billionaire who has no lesser goal than to put on the greatest cinema extravaganza of all time. For this he hires well-known actors, who are luminaries in their field, but have a difficult character. We will find out from May 15, 2023 at WOW whether this is going well.

It ran a few months ago Operation Fortune still in cinemas. From May 5, 2023, the humorous spy film will also be available as a stream on WOW. An MI6 agent, played by Jason Statham, is tasked with uncovering an unusual arms deal. The weapons feature novel technology that poses a threat to the entire planet.

What movies and series are you looking forward to the most this month? Let us know in the comments 🙂