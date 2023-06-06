These features are coming to the Apple tablet

As part of today’s WWDC 2023, Apple also showed iPadOS 17. In this article we clarify which features of the new version you can look forward to.

The first to be demonstrated as part of the iPadOS 17 announcement was interactive widgets. Now widgets can also be operated without opening an app. The next step was the adaptability of the operating system. With iOS 16, Apple introduced several lock screen customization features. These have now made it to the iPad. The whole thing works the same as on the iPhone. One difference is that more widgets can be placed on the page than on the iPhone. Live activities are also moving into the lock screen.

The Health app is also available on the iPad from iPadOS 17. There you can see the same data as on the iPhone, but the user interface has been better adapted for the large display.

PDFs can now be edited better on the iPad. Starting with Autofill – the OS recognizes text fields in the document and is able to fill them in automatically. In the Notes app you can see PDFs directly in the note, where they can also be annotated with the Apple Pencil. You can also easily collaborate with others in real time.

Last but not least, there are innovations for the Stage Manager. This allows more flexible arrangement of the visible windows. Of course, iOS 17 again shares some innovations with iOS.

iPadOS 17 availability

Starting today, developers can test the first beta of iPadOS 17. A public test version will follow next month and the final version will be released in autumn.

recommendations for you