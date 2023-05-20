These figures show how German consumers are doing

One thing is certain at Sparkasse: Inflation is gnawing at German account balances. For many consumers, even with high salaries, there is hardly enough left over to be able to cope with everyday life. A new study now confirms the bitter expectations of financial experts.

Money is not enough: almost a third cannot make ends meet

High inflation has been with us for months now. Over time, higher incomes also come under increasing pressure. If money was tight before, many consumers are now up to their necks in water: For almost one third of the monthly income is no longer sufficient, about the current ones pay living expenses to be able to

This is the result of a survey conducted by the market research company YouGov on behalf of Postbank. So come 21 percent of the workers surveyed “rather not” with their net salary about the rounds. Further 8.5 percent stated that Money “not at all” enough.

According to the survey, households with a common household are particularly affected Net income of less than 2,500 euros per month. Come here 43 percent not enough with the money available (source: Welt).

The savings bank had previously calculated which household incomes still grew – to some extent – ​​during the crisis. According to this, German households would have to have more than 3,500 euros per month available for this any reserves left remain.

Sparkasse is right: middle incomes have to go to the savings

If you have less money at your disposal, you have had to live on the money you have saved for months – or limit yourself considerably. But not only everyday expenses become a challenge in the expensive phase. Also unexpected one-time expenses present more and more people with unsolvable problems.

According to another Sparkasse study, even before the crisis year 2022, almost a third of Germans had no financial means for unforeseen expenses of more than 1,150 euros. Liane Buchholz, President of the Savings Banks Association of Westphalia-Lippe, has already warned that 70 percent of consumersr tend to postpone larger purchases at the moment would.

But there are also good prospects: while the inflation rate is still very high at 7.5 percent, it has fallen in Germany for the second month in a row. The YouGov poll also found that more than every second employee (53.6 percent) next year with one salary increase calculate.

