These innovations await us in Counter-Strike 2

Now it’s official: Valve has introduced Counter-Strike 2 and revealed what changes we can expect. All important information at a glance.

Image: Valve

Counter-Strike 2 is scheduled to release in summer 2023 as a free upgrade from CS:GO. A specific release date is not yet known. Before that there will be a limited test phase. According to Valve, it primarily invites players with many recent hours of play and a high trust factor. You can find out whether you are one of the chosen ones in the main menu of CS:GO.

Some changes planned

Counter-Strike 2 will be based on the “Source 2 Engine” and will bring various innovations. Among other things, there should be so-called sub-tick servers, whereby the tick rate then no longer plays a role. “Regardless of the tick rate, your movements and shots react equally quickly and your grenades always land the same way,” the developers write. “So the server knows exactly when you shot or jumped.”

In addition, the smoke grenades in the game will receive a major overhaul. The smoke should be able to spread more naturally in Counter-Strike 2 and react to various environmental influences. Fired bullets and other grenades can raise the smoke for a short time, allowing a clear view. How this can look like can be seen in the following video.

The maps should appear much brighter and tidier overall, which should make players easier to recognize. Source 2’s new lighting system, including a physics-based rendering system, allows for more realistic materials, lighting and reflections. In addition, there will be a few completely new maps. Acoustic upgrades are also planned. The sound effects of Counter-Strike 2 are better coordinated and should ensure that steps and shots on the maps can be better assigned.

Good news for everyone who already owns one or the other skin in CS:GO. All skins are planned to be carried over to Counter-Strike 2. Thanks to the new lighting system, these should also shine in a new light. All standard weapons are also updated with high-resolution models.

What: Valve

