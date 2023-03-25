Heat pumps belong to the future – at least that’s what they say at the moment. The federal government plans to ban oil and gas heating soon, leaving heat pumps as the only option for most homeowners. As it turns out, a ban could be threatened there. The EU wants to take action and Germany goes with it.

EU plans to ban heat pumps with PFAS

The federal government wants to get rid of oil and gas heating systems. A ban is threatened as early as 2024. There will be exceptions, but the path is clear. One likes to away from fossil fuels towards sustainable solutions. The heat pump is the most important option, which is already being used in every second new building, but is likely to become increasingly important in the future if a ban on oil and gas heating is actually enforced.

However, certain heat pumps are not that climate-friendly. Because the refrigerant contained there almost always has per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in it. It refers to an eternity chemical that can never be broken down. Not only will it never go away, but it is also carcinogenic. This is exactly where the EU wants to intervene and is probably planning a ban on this refrigerant (source: T-Online). Germany has spoken out in favor of a ban. But no decision has been made yet.

A heat pump runs on electricity and with a mini solar system you can produce electricity yourself:

Heat pumps need to be replaced

Should there be a ban on heat pumps with PFAS, then the installed systems will be replaced in the foreseeable future. There are also models with natural refrigerants that are not affected. They would be safe and could continue to operate. All other heat pumps with the perpetual chemical would pose a risk.

Consumer centers are therefore already warning that interested parties should definitely sign up for a heat pump very low GWP value should. Translated, this is the global warming potential, which every manufacturer must specify. In this way you are secured for the future and in the worst case you do not have to pay twice. There are no disadvantages in heating performance with natural refrigerants. However, the environmentally friendly heat pumps are somewhat more expensive.