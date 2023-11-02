These models are really convincing

PR/Business Insider

From tracking daily steps taken to monitoring sleep patterns and stress levels, the best Fitbit is designed to understand you better.

Our first choice is the Fitbit Sense 2* – the perfect combination of an effective smartwatch and a reliable fitness tracker with a battery life of several days.

For a cheaper option, we recommend the Fitbit Inspire 3* – it’s a simple activity tracker with basic health and fitness tools.

Are you looking for the right Fitbit for your needs? Then you’ve come to the right place: We took a close look at the different models to find out which are the brand’s strongest wearables. You can find our top recommendations for the best Fitbits 2023 here!

The best Fitbits 2023

Best overall: Fitbit Sense 2* Best fitness tracking: Fitbit Charge 5* Best entry-level model: Fitbit Inspire 3* Best cheap smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 3* Most stylish: Fitbit Luxe* Best for kids: Fitbit Ace 3*

Fitbit Sense 2 at a glance

Fitbit’s new flagship model, the Sense 2*, fulfills almost everything a high-quality fitness tracker should have. The wearable offers extensive activity tracking and useful fitness insights, tracks sleep and menstrual cycles, and has built-in GPS and a battery that lasts about five to six days on a single charge.

However, the Fitbit Sense 2 is flawed in one important area: Although it is advertised as a smartwatch, it doesn’t quite measure up to an effective smartwatch in this area. Third-party apps are not supported and, for example, it does not allow access to Google Assistant. In addition, the wearable cannot store or play music.

Nevertheless, the Sense 2 offers a number of useful health and wellness features. Real-time stress tracking is particularly interesting because it not only records your body’s stress level, but also provides feedback on how you can reduce it.

Fitbit Charge 5 at a glance

If you want a tracker that records your workouts and daily movement, but you don’t value fancy features like answering calls via the watch or connecting to Alexa or the Google Assistant, then the Charge 5* is the right choice .

You’ll get insights into your current and average exercise pace, distance, heart rate zones, total time, steps and calories burned. One of the best features is the integrated GPS, which is not a given for such small wearables. This enables precise activity tracking – a big advantage for anyone who leaves the house without a smartphone. You can also sync your calendar with the model and receive app updates as well as text messages, emails and call notifications. The Charge 5 also offers comprehensive sleep tracking.

Fitbit Inspire 3 at a glance

Fitbit’s Inspire line is the brand’s basic offering. The latest model, the Inspire 3*, features a slim, vertical screen that sits comfortably on the wrist and puts a range of advanced health and fitness features right at your fingertips. It even has a skin temperature sensor and can track your sleeping habits.

But what makes the Inspire 3 particularly attractive is the price, which beginners will like. The same fitness tracking technology is used as other Fitbit wearables – heart rate, skin temperature and sleep patterns are tracked.

Fitbit Versa 3 at a glance

What makes the Versa 3* particularly attractive as a true smartwatch is its compatibility with third-party apps – a feature that the Versa 4 can no longer offer. It is also a more reliable fitness tracker. The integrated GPS consistently provides accurate data.

During workouts, you can view total duration, average pace and heart rate zones by simply tapping the watch face. Sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and 24/7 heart rate measurement are also practical.

Fitbit Luxe at a glance

Although the Fitbit Luxe* looks similar to the Inspire 3, it has a few design features that give it a bit more style. There’s a stainless steel case, a bright AMOLED display, and the option to swap out the band for a fancier mesh or metal band.

As a high-quality health and fitness wearable, the Fitbit Luxe captures tracking basics like running and cycling. It offers insights into sleep patterns, stress management and fitness trends. Although it lacks basic smartwatch functions, you can still receive text messages and call notifications. It also has a battery that lasts more than six days.

Fitbit Ace 3 at a glance

Most fitness trackers are designed for adults. With the Fitbit Ace 3*, there is now also an activity tracker on the market that was specifically developed for children aged six and over. What makes the Ace 3 great for kids is its playful approach. There are Minion-look bands, as well as colorful individual dials. The wearable is also waterproof up to 50 meters, so children can wear it in the pool.

The model offers various challenges and badges that can motivate children to reach a specific step goal or complete an activity. It’s also a great communication tool for parents because it can send text notifications. Parents also retain control of the wearable via the Fitbit app.

The best Fitbit 2023 – our conclusion



If you are looking for a reliable fitness wearable, then one of these Fitbit models may definitely be worth it for you. The fitness trackers can be useful for anyone who is active, even if that means short walks around the neighborhood or lifting weights at home.

This article was translated from English by Kristina Baum and partially shortened or supplemented. You can find the original here.

