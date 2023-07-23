These numbers speak a clear language

If you want to replace an old gas or oil heating system, you should primarily switch to a climate-friendly heat pump. But interest in it is declining sharply, as can be seen from the funding applications that have been submitted so far. However, experts assume that the trend is turning again.

Interest in heat pumps has fallen sharply

Heat pumps are considered the heating of the future. There is basically no alternative to being able to heat in a climate-friendly way. Be it as the sole heater or as an addition to a conventional heater, which is then only used at extremely low temperatures. But that interest returns.

In the first five months of the year 2023 only 41,300 funding applications for heat pumps placed. In the same period of 2022 there were still almost 75,000 applications (Source: Tagesschau). Actually, the number of subsidies for heat pumps should have increased, because people would have to install more and not fewer heat pumps.

But there should be several reasons for this. For example one massive backlog of ordersthat have to be processed first. As early as June 2023, the number of applications was at the pre-war level and slowly returning to the old level. That was shortly after the outbreak of war in Ukraine Interest in heat pumps is also very highto yourself independent of fossil fuels.

Heating law on the brink

The fact that the heating law has still not been passed is causing additional uncertainty. The Federal Constitutional Court even blocked the decision before the Bundestag’s summer recess because MPs did not have enough time to examine and understand the decision. This causes additional uncertainty among the citizens and companies that have relied on heat pumps are now looking stupid. The next few months must show how Germany will be heated in the future. Probably with the heat pump, but the image is very scratched.

