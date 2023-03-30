Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from March 30

games

Space Bunny! (otherwise 0.99 euros)

With Space Bunny, jump from platform to platform as high as possible

Shadow Of Death: Premium Games (sonst 0,99 Euro)

A classic stickman sidescroller with action-packed combat sequences

4.7/5 stars (556 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Also Read: Hidden Apple App Spotted on iPhone

Vostok — Story & Collage Maker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Create stories with pre-made backgrounds, stickers, fonts and filters

Glitch Pixels (sonst 2,99 Euro)

Add futuristic glitch effects to your own photos

Exciting AI-inspired photo effects with just one click

1888 Cam – Classic Film Camera (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Take pictures as if they were taken with an old film camera

4.1/5 stars (844 ratings), includes in-app purchases

HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Make collages for Instagram Stories with ready-made handwriting stickers, quotes, frames and filters

4.6/5 stars (98 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Safety Photo+Video Pro (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Protect your pictures and videos from prying eyes with a passcode

4.7/5 stars (4600 reviews), includes in-app purchases

LOMOgraph (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The app simulates still images as if they came from an old film camera

4.5/5 stars (290 ratings), includes in-app purchases

A weather app with integrated rain radar and worldwide coverage

4.5/5 stars (1600 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Find text in images and copy them out for editing

games

An interactive point and click adventure with tricky puzzles

4.2/5 stars (13,000 ratings), 100,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

CELL 13 – Physics Puzzle (sonst 2,69 Euro)

Exciting physics puzzles with simple controls

4.2/5 stars (6500 reviews), 500,000+ downloads

Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Rotate the squares so that they show a given pattern

3.9/5 stars (1340 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Peppa Pig: fun in the amusement park (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Experience lots of fun mini-games in the amusement park with Peppa Pig

3.8/5 stars (6540 reviews), 1 million+ downloads

Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game (sonst 0,59 Euro)

Take on the role of a shadow knight to protect the world of Harmonia from the shadow wars.

4.6/5 stars (82,800 ratings), 5 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Math Connect PRO (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Connect the numbers to get the right result

4/5 stars (203 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Spelling Gaps PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Fill in the word gaps with the correct letters

4.2/5 stars (181 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Also read: 4 apps that make tax returns quick