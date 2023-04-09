Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 6. April, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Reaction Timer Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Test your reaction time by clicking when the timer hits zero

4.4/5 stars (58 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Pitch Black A Dusklight Story (sonst 5,99 Euro)

A narrative-driven exploration game that works best with your eyes closed

4/5 stars (2 ratings)

A Detective’s Demise (sonst 3,99 Euro)

An immersive 3D audio adventure

4.4/5 stars (5 ratings)

Word Search Daily PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

A word grid game about finding given terms horizontally, vertically or diagonally

4.8/5 stars (109 reviews)

Earplug (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Block out annoying noises such as snoring with a special mix of pink and white noise.

4.5/5 stars (30 ratings)

Calmus Remote (otherwise 6.99 euros)

The app automatically creates music based on license-free music at the user’s command

5/5 stars (2 ratings)

Grind Distortion (otherwise 5.99 euros)

A synthesizer that allows very deep distortion

4.1/5 stars (25 ratings)

ṖreSETS (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Customize your images with more than 900 different filters

4/5 stars (93 ratings), includes in-app purchases

App Secret (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Protect files, notes, contacts and more behind your choice of screen lock

3.9/5 stars (49 ratings)

CalmusPlay (otherwise 6.99 euros)

The app mixes royalty-free music based on location, interests, colors and more

5/5 stars (2 ratings)

FABULUS Guitar Chord Name App (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Find matching chords by placing notes on guitar strings

4.2/5 stars (16 ratings)

BeeScan – PDF Scanner App (otherwise 9.99 euros)

A scanner to create JPG or PDF files with OCR text recognition

4.9/5 stars (103 reviews)

The current free apps for Android

games

Connect – colorful leisure game (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Connect the symbols together without crossing other symbols

4.2/5 stars (1090 reviews), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) (sonst 1,89 Euro)

A space shooter in the style of “Space Invaders” – only more colorful and extensive

4.6/5 stars (1330 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Jungle Collapse 2 PRO (otherwise 1.89 euros)

Always connect three blocks vertically, horizontally or diagonally to make them explode

4.2/5 stars (173 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Cooking Quest: Food truck adventure (otherwise 1.09 euros)

Run a food truck and collect and cook dishes from around the world

3.9/5 stars (2220 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Galaxy Attack (Premium) (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A space shooter in the style of “Space Invaders” – only more colorful and extensive

4/5 stars (20,800 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

KX Music Player Pro (otherwise 3.09 euros)

A music player with built-in equalizer and sound effects

4.5/5 stars (477 reviews), 5000+ downloads

Bass Booster & Equalizer PRO (otherwise 3.49 euros)

A handy equalizer with bass boost function

4.8/5 stars (164 reviews), 1000+ downloads

Unit Converter Pro (otherwise 0.79 euros)

A unit converter for 18 different categories

4.4/5 stars (3370 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Homeworkout Pro (statt 1,49 Euro)

App for easy to difficult workout at home without equipment.

4.6/5 stars (27,200 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Memorize: Learn Vietnamese (sonst 4,99 Euro)

Learn Vietnamese vocabulary with flashcards and test your knowledge

3.8/5 stars (53 reviews), 5000+ downloads

Memorize: IELTS Vocabulary (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Learn and practice important English vocabulary for the IELTS test with flashcards

4.7/5 stars (86 reviews), 5000+ reviews

Spelling Pro! (Premium) (otherwise 2.09 euros)

A word will appear briefly and you must then answer spelling questions correctly

4.4/5 stars (165 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) (costs 7.99 Euro)

A handy converter that allows you to convert a variety of values

4.5/5 stars (20,800 reviews), 500,000+ downloads

