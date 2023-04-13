Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 6. April, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Reaction Timer Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Test your reaction time by clicking when the timer hits zero.

4.4/5 stars (58 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Shock Clock Arcade (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Simple and fun dexterity game.

5/5 stars (20 ratings)

Pitch Black A Dusklight Story (sonst 5,99 Euro)

A narrative-driven exploration game that works best with your eyes closed.

4/5 stars (2 ratings)

A Detective’s Demise (sonst 3,99 Euro)

An immersive 3D audio adventure.

4.4/5 stars (5 ratings)

Wild Cats Sound (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Match the sounds to the corresponding animals and numbers.

5/5 stars (6 ratings)

Flappy Brain – Mind Games (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Entertaining game in pixel optics in which you have to solve math problems.

4.7/5 Die (3 Ratings)

Video Compress (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Handy free app to compress videos and free up space on iPhone.

4.7/5 stars (137 ratings)

Earplug (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Block out annoying noises such as snoring with a special mix of pink and white noise.

4.5/5 stars (30 ratings)

Runner’s Calculator Converter (sonst 3,99 Euro)

Extensive calculator for running data.

Grind Distortion (otherwise 5.99 euros)

A synthesizer that allows very deep distortion

4.1/5 stars (25 ratings)

BeeScan – PDF Scanner App (otherwise 9.99 euros)

A scanner to create JPG or PDF files with OCR text recognition

4.9/5 stars (103 reviews)

AI Art Filters (otherwise 0.99 euros)

This app provides filters that make your photos look as if they were painted in the style of well-known artists.

4.7/5 stars (38 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

VIP Missile Dude RPG : idle (otherwise 1.89 euros)

Role-playing game in which you use rockets to kill demons.

4.3/5 stars (66,700 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game (otherwise 0.59 euros)

In this game you have to rotate labyrinths to bring robots to the finish.

4.4/5 stars (9940 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Monkey GO Happy (otherwise 0.69 euros)

Puzzle app with many different puzzle levels.

4.3/5 stars (3980 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Hero Z (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Mobile game in which you have to outrun zombies infected with a virus.

4.2/5 stars (1780 reviews), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Homeworkout Pro (statt 1,79 Euro)

App for easy to difficult workout at home without equipment.

4.6/5 stars (27,200 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

QR and barcode scanner Pro (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Efficient and comprehensive code scanner.

4.6/5 stars (17,500 reviews), 500,000+ downloads

