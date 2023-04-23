These otherwise paid apps are now free

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 20. April, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Bugdrop! (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Collect rings in the parachute jump and unlock new levels

5/5 stars (23 ratings)

Hex – AI Board Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Play the cult game Hex against the computer or other players

4.5/5 stars (177 ratings)

2048 – AI Solver (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The classic 2048 principle with built-in solution help

4.6/5 stars (17 ratings)

Euchre Night (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A single player version of the classic card game

4.4/5 stars (39 ratings)

MoviePro : Video Camera (otherwise 4.99 euros)

A video camera app with manual controls and a teleprompter for vlogging

4.7/5 stars (46 ratings)

App Secret (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Protect files, notes, contacts and more behind your choice of screen lock

3.9/5 stars (49 ratings)

Talking Typer (otherwise 4.99 euros)

The app helps to learn how to type on the keyboard – and thanks to the voice output, it is also suitable for visually impaired people

3.9/5 stars (8 ratings)

TipFox (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A handy app that shows how much to tip in different countries for different services

5/5 stars (4 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Sport Boards (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Draw game tactics directly and easily on the field – whether hockey, football or basketball

4.9/5 stars (16 ratings)

Anchor Pointer (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Use your smartphone as a compass and navigate without an internet connection

4.6/5 stars (2100 reviews)

Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator (sonst 3,99 Euro)

A calculator that you can use instead of the iPhone keyboard – so you always have a calculator at hand in every app

4.4/5 stars (133 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

Hidden Numbers PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Finding the right numbers in a grid – some math knowledge is required

4.5/5 stars (121 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Word Search Challenge PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Put the letters in the correct order

4.8/5 Stars (65 Ratings), 5000+ Downloads

o0 (otherwise 0.50 euros)

A tricky arcade game where a ball has to shimmy from object to object

3.9/5 stars (1660 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Stickman Legends: Offline Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Player vs Player (PVP) fighting game with a selection of stickman fighters, also playable offline

4/5 stars (263,000 reviews), 10 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Cartoon Craft (otherwise 1.49 euros)

A small real-time strategy game with armies, raids and a real story

4.3/5 stars (72,900 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Speed Math – Mini Math Games (sonst 1,49 Euro)

Fast math game to train your arithmetic skills.

4/5 stars (5060 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads

Word Flood PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Find the English terms in this word search game

4/5 stars (94 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Word Search Mania PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Form words with letter tiles – against time or until the field is empty

4.3/5 stars (70 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Merge Cafe Premium -Home Decor (otherwise 4.89 euros)

Combine delicacies into new creations and set up the café according to your own ideas

4.5/5 stars (365 ratings), 10,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Cooking Kawaii: kitchen (instead of 0.99 euros)

Entertaining cooking simulation

4.4/5 stars (4710 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Connect – cute monsters and food. leisure game. (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Connect the tiles that belong together without crossing other tiles

3.9/5 stars (174 ratings), 10,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack (statt 0,99 Euro)

Entertaining space shooter in which you have to fight aliens and other enemies in a spaceship.

4.1/5 stars (35,500 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A 2D zombie shooter where the player has over 30 weapons and 20 skills to choose from

4.2/5 stars (64,400 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Hero Z (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Mobile game in which you have to outrun zombies infected with a virus.

4.1/5 stars (180 ratings), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder (sonst 4,79 Euro)

Turn smartphone into a voice recorder with this recorder app

4.3/5 stars (1480 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Memorize: TOEFL Vocabulary (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Learn and practice important vocabulary for the TOEFL test with flashcards

4.3/5 stars (164 reviews), 10,000+ reviews

