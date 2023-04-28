These otherwise paid apps are now free

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 27. April, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Neo Monsters (otherwise 0.99 euros

An RPG with monsters and arena battles that is heavily inspired by Pokemon

4.7/5 stars (4600 reviews), includes in-app purchases

picFind – Find some different (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Find the differences in the 170 pictures that the app offers

4.6/5 stars (95 ratings)

Color Defense – A TD Puzzler (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A tricky tower defense game that depends on the interaction of defense mechanisms

4.6/5 stars (58 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Rising Craft – A Game for Sandbox Building (sonst 2,99 Euro)

A Minecraft clone that gives players the freedom to be creative

3.9/5 stars (31 ratings)

Findit – 200 Pictures (costs 4.99 Euro)

Find the three differences in the pictures

4.4/5 stars (19 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Legend of Badminton Episode 1 (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A fun point and click adventure in Monkey Island style

4.1/5 stars (15 ratings)

Split Screen: MultiTasking We‪b (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Finally multi-tasking on the iPhone – at least with this browser

4.8/5 stars (8 ratings)

Workout Dice (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Select a random exercise from 63 workouts and 25 stretches at the push of a button

4.9/5 stars (52 ratings)

QUICKSHOT (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The app takes photos like a disposable camera – including the botched shots

4.1/5 stars (69 ratings), includes in-app purchases

AirDisk Pro (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Access files stored on your Mac or PC at home or in the cloud while you’re on the go

4.6/5 stars (1000 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Budgetty – Incomes & Expenses (sonst 1,99 Euro)

An app to track your income and expenses

5/5 stars (2 ratings)

Picture Editor (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Edit images with geometric frames, effects and templates

4.5/5 stars (172 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Speedometer Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Track speed while driving on smartphone

4.2/5 stars (6 ratings), includes in-app purchases#

Textilus Pro Word Processor (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Create, import and edit text

4.5/5 stars (812 ratings), includes in-app purchases

The current free apps for Android

games

Search for Bigfoot (otherwise 4.59 euros)

An adventure with many tricky puzzles

4.5/5 stars (6780 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

The Lonely Hacker (sonst 2,49 Euro)

An open cyber world where players can hack almost anything – with realistic scenarios

4.1/5 stars (15,000 reviews), 1 million+ downloads

Neo Monsters (otherwise 0.50 euros)

An RPG with monsters and arena battles that is heavily inspired by Pokemon

4.2/5 stars (157,000 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline (sonst 1,69 Euro)

A cartoon style tower defense game with upgradeable and combinable towers

4.2/5 stars (7390 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend (otherwise 5.99 euros)

Connect three or more different cars of one color to remove them – but watch out for obstacles like traffic cones and tracks

4.2/5 stars (852 ratings), 50,000+ ratings, contains ads and in-app purchases

Find Those Words PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Connect the individual book pigeons from the alphabet salad to form the word you are looking for

3.9/5 stars (48 reviews), 5000+ downloads

Everybody’s RPG (otherwise 0.89 euros)

A fantasy role-playing game with guilds and PVP mode

4.2/5 stars (48,500 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Fastar VIP – Rhythm Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Raise your own fairy at a slower pace, with soothing looks and sounds

4.1/5 stars (4560 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Word Gram PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Form the falling letters into English words

4.1/5 stars (86 ratings), 10,000+ downloads

Evertale (otherwise 0.50 euros)

A Pokemon-inspired RPG about catching, training and evolving monsters

4.4/5 stars (461,000 ratings), 5 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Spelling Right PRO (sonst 2,49 Euro)

Prove your ability to spell English words correctly

4.2/5 stars (77 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Spelling Book PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Test your English skills by choosing which words are misspelled and which are spelled correctly

4.4/5 stars (160 reviews), 10,000+ reviews

