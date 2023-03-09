Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 9th March, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Find the right way through the maze

3.8/5 stars (11 rating), includes in-app purchases

Beamed 2 (2,99 Euro)

A laser beam puzzle with synthwave music

5/5 stars (1 rating), includes in-app purchases

Jumpy Kangaroo (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Dodge the trees with the hopping kangaroo

3.8 euros (9 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Nitro PDF Pro – iPad & iPhone (otherwise 9.99 euros)

App to create, edit and combine PDFs

3.6/5 stars (35 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Stories (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Make collages for Instagram Stories with pre-made collages, stickers, fonts and filters

4.6/5 stars (19 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator (sonst 3,99 Euro)

A calculator that you can use instead of the iPhone keyboard – so you always have a calculator at hand in every app

4.4/5 stars (128 reviews)

LunaTuna – guitar tuner (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A handy guitar tuner that works through the iPhone microphone

4.7/5 stars (75 ratings)

Calmus Remote (otherwise 5.99 euros)

The app automatically creates music based on license-free music at the user’s command

5/5 stars (2 ratings)

PropFun Pro – magic camera (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Create fun pictures with their own photos and lots of different props

4.2/5 stars (1000+ reviews), includes in-app purchases

Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets (otherwise 0.99 euros)

This widget turns the iPhone lock screen into a big clock.

4/5 stars (586 reviews), includes in-app purchases

Magic Photo Eraser (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Easily remove unwanted objects from your photos

4.3/5 stars (360 reviews)

The current free apps for Android

games

Live or Die: Survival Pro (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Survival game set in the zombie apocalypse

4.4/5 stars (83,000+ reviews), 5 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Cartoon Craft (otherwise 1.49 euros)

A small real-time strategy game with armies, raids and a real story

4.2/5 stars (71,000+ reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A 2D zombie shooter where the player has over 30 weapons and 20 skills to choose from

4.2/5 stars (62,000+ reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

QR and barcode scanner PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

App for scanning and creating QR codes

4.5/5 stars (27,000 reviews), 1 million+ downloads

Reminder Pro – reminder (otherwise 2.29 euros)

Handy app with reminder function

3.9/5 stars (2100+ reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Painteresque (costs 1.99 Euro)

Turns classic photos into paintings

4.5/5 stars (440+ reviews), 10,000+ downloads