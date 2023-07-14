These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Jul 13, 2023 at 5:09 p.m

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from July 6th, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Word Search Games PRO (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Versatile puzzle game in which you have to find different words in a grid of letters. The game is available in over 21 languages.

5.0/5 stars (2 ratings)

2 players 1 device (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A collection of games for two players to compete against each other, including Tic-Tac-Toe and Air Hockey.

4.9/5 stars (34 ratings)

Old Monterrey (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Fun platform mobile game that brings back vintage platforming elements and themes.

4.7/5 stars (40 ratings)

A Tale of Little Berry Forest (sonst 1,99 Euro)

A lovingly designed game about everyday family life on a small farm.

4.5/5 stars (16 ratings)

Lanota – Music game with story (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Spherical music rhythm game for mobile with nice graphics and story.

4.9/5 stars (1500 reviews)

Block Master 2023 (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Place puzzle pieces in the right places to eliminate vertical, horizontal and diagonal rows.

5/5 stars (one rating), includes in-app purchases

Get ‚Em (cost 0.99 Euro)

Play as a dog who solves crimes in this mobile game.

4.0/5 stars (108 ratings)

Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Extensive app that brings together geo and movement data. Contains a precise compass, weather data and much more.

4.3/5 stars (203 reviews)

Calendar Widget – Date Widgets (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Practical and versatile calendar widget for iPhone.

4.3/5 stars (52 ratings), includes in-app purchases

ThoughtJots (sonst 1,99 Euro)

A diary app that helps to write down thoughts quickly and easily.

4.8/5 stars (27 ratings)

Magic Photo Eraser (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Practical free app with which you can remove individual elements of a photo unnoticed.

4.3/5 stars (466 ratings)

HDPix – Wallpapers for You (sonst 3,99 Euro)

Daily new and exclusive wallpapers for iPhone.

4.8/5 stars (176 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Photo Vault-Hide Secret Photos (otherwise 5.99 euros)

Useful app that allows you to back up or even hide individual photos on your iPhone.

4.4/5 stars (158 reviews)

Sing Your Part (sonst 4,99 Euro)

This app helps to learn song lyrics.

4.7/5 stars (25 ratings)

Find Lost BLE Device Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Find lost Bluetooth devices with real-time location tracking.

4.3/5 stars (114 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Speedometer Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Track speed while driving on smartphone.

4.2/5 stars (6 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Metadata (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Free app that captures the metadata of images – size, date, dimensions, location, timestamp

4.0/5 stars (221 ratings) and much more – reads out.

Barcode Copy (otherwise EUR 0.99)

Photograph a barcode with the camera and insert it directly into the browser – for example to find similar products.

5/5 stars (5 ratings)

Ghost Vision SLS (otherwise 6.99 euros)

This app offers a different kind of night vision for the camera.

4.5/5 stars (28 ratings, includes in-app purchases

AI Business Card Generator (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Let AI create digital business cards.

4.7/5 stars (678 ratings), includes in-app purchases

The current free apps for Android

games

Evertale (otherwise 0.50 euros)

RPG mobile game in which you have to fight various monsters.

4.4/5 stars (470,000 reviews)

Little Berry Forest 1 (sonst 0,79 Euro)

A lovingly designed game about everyday family life on a small farm.

4.3/5 stars (1740 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Zenge (otherwise 0.59 euros)

This free puzzle game tells the story of Eon, a lonely wanderer caught between and space and time.

4.2/5 stars (16400 reviews)

Demon Hunter Premium (otherwise 1.09 euros)

A dark hack and slash sidescroller with RPG elements made by EA.

4.6/5 stars (19,300 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Neo Monsters (otherwise 0.50 euros)

This game is about catching and training monsters.

4.3/5 stars (162,000 ratings), 1Mio+ downloads

Cooking Kawaii: kitchen (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Combination and speed are key in this free game to help customers get their orders quickly.

4.3/5 stars (4980 reviews), 500,000+ downloads

Scientific calculator Scalar (otherwise 1.99 euros)

A scientific calculator with many features including functions and function graphs and script programming

4.6/5 stars (3280 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

What can I spend? Premium (otherwise 3.39 euros)

This free app helps you keep track of your finances.

4.0/5 stars (1780 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Scientific calculator Sca (otherwise 2.59 euros)

Practical calculator app with many extra functions.

4.6/5 stars (2260 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Win10 Flat – Icon Pack (otherwise 1.29 euros)

Provides a customized tile icon for a special look for many popular apps.

4.2/5 stars (289 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

