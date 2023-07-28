These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Jul 27, 2023 3:56 pm

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from July 27th, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Hello Human (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Face off against an evil AI in lots of mini-puzzles

4.6/5 stars (52 ratings)

2 players 1 device (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A collection of games for two players to compete against each other, including Tic-Tac-Toe and Air Hockey.

4.9/5 stars (34 ratings)

Rain Drop Catcher (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Always hit the potted plant squarely with raindrops

4.5/5 stars (12 ratings)

Pro Wrestling Manager 2022 (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Start your own career as a wrestling manager

4.6/5 stars (649 ratings)

File Explorer & Player [Pro] (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Access files on Mac via iPhone and play videos directly

4.6/5 stars (766 ratings)

GPS Tracker, GPX Viewer 2D (sonst 2,99 Euro)

Offline maps with waypoints and support for .gpx format

4.6/5 stars (19 ratings)

Photo Editor (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A straightforward photo editor with a choice of frames, filters, fonts and retro effects

4.6/5 stars (2400 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Safety Note+ Pro (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Secure your notes and documents with passcode, Face ID or Touch ID

4.8/5 stars (644 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Expand the laptop keyboard over the smartphone screen – for example with a number pad or arrow keys

4.6/5 stars (583 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

The Lonely Hacker (sonst 2,49 Euro)

An open cyber world where players can hack almost anything – with realistic scenarios

4.1/5 stars (15,500 reviews), 1 million+ downloads

Lost Ship (otherwise 3.49 euros)

A classic point-and-click adventure with sometimes very tricky puzzles

4.6/5 stars (18,400 ratings), 100,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Stunt Legend Epic Crash Racing (sonst 1,19 Euro)

A car racing game with numerous stunt challenges

4.4/5 stars (326 ratings), 10,000+ ratings, includes in-app purchases

Jungle Collapse 2 PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

The Match 3 game principle is well known: remove three or more blocks of the same color vertically, horizontally or diagonally

4.3/5 stars (177 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Words Everywhere PRO (sonst 2,49 Euro)

The classic hidden object with three levels of difficulty and three game modes

4.1/5 stars (101 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Divide fractions (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A math learning game designed to help you understand and use fractions

4.2/5 stars (46 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Train your heroes and compete against real opponents in PVP mode

4.1/5 stars (7100 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Epic Heroes War – Premium (otherwise 0.59 euros)

Real-time strategy game that’s free today; combines strategy and role-playing elements.

4.3/5 stars (34,100 reviews). 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Math Connect PRO (sonst 2,49 Euro)

You have to connect the right numbers to solve the math problems.

4.1/5 stars (215 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight (sonst 3,99 Euro)

A classic stickman sidescroller with action-packed combat sequences

4.4/5 stars (497,000 reviews), 10 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Irregular Verbs Test PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Test your knowledge of irregular English verbs.

4.2/5 stars (92 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Cooking Quest: Food truck adventure (otherwise 1.09 euros)

Run a food truck and collect and cook dishes from around the world.

4/5 stars (2290 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Chicken Tournament (otherwise 1.50 euros)

The aim of this macabre game is to assassinate chickens with combine harvesters, golf clubs, etc. – but be careful, the chickens will fight back with eggs!

3.8/5 stars (583 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Merge Cafe Premium -Home Decor (otherwise 4.89 euros)

Combine delicacies into new creations and set up the café according to your own ideas

4.5/5 stars (484 reviews), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword (otherwise 0.59 euros)

Armed with the Stickman, go into battle with ranged and melee weapons

3.9/5 stars (30,700 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Galaxy Attack (Premium) (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A space shooter in the style of “Space Invaders” – only more colorful and extensive

4.1/5 stars (23,400 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Stickman Master Premium (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Player vs Player (PVP) fighting game with a selection of stickman fighters, also playable offline

4/5 stars (22,600 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Audio Converter & Converter (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The app converts audio files into different file formats

4.8/5 stars (223 ratings)

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (otherwise 1.89 euros)

A practical equalizer with bass boost function in a retro MP3 player design

4.4/5 stars (2890 reviews),100,000+ downloads

