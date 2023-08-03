These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Aug 03 2023 3:22pm

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from July 27th, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

QB Planets (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Diverse puzzle game with cubes.

4.8/5 stars (8 ratings)

PopStar with Undo (otherwise 3.99 euros)

In this free app you have to combine blocks correctly to trigger chain reactions.

4.7/5 stars (7 ratings)

Up Slide Down (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Simple but challenging puzzle game in which you have to correctly combine numbers, letters and the like.

4.4/5 stars (26 ratings)

2 players 1 device (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A collection of games for two players to compete against each other, including Tic-Tac-Toe and Air Hockey.

4.9/5 stars (34 ratings)

Shock Clock Arcade (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Aesthetically designed arcade game for iOS.

5.0/5 stars (20 ratings)

MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro (sonst 9,99 Euro)

Free app that allows you to edit and share videos in many ways.

4.7/5 stars (796 ratings)

PropFun Pro – magic camera (otherwise 0.99 euros)

This free app provides a lot of photo filters.

4.2/5 stars (1000 ratings)

Firo4 (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Versatile app to create your own music.

4.9/5 stars (31 ratings)

File Explorer & Player [Pro] (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Access files on Mac via iPhone and play videos directly

4.6/5 stars (766 ratings)

Line Breaks for Social Posts (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Generates sayings to enrich the Instagram post.

4.0/5 stars (8 ratings)

Photo Widget – simple (otherwise 0.99 euros)

With the help of this app you can create beautiful and personal photo widgets for iPhone and iPad.

4.5/5 stars (143 ratings)

Photo Editor (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A straightforward photo editor with a choice of frames, filters, fonts and retro effects.

4.6/5 stars (2400 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Unit converters | Converter4U (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Handy tool that can convert units.

4.7/5 stars (182 reviews)

Ads Blocker – GPU Accelerator (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Effective ad blocker for smartphones.

4.5/5 stars (65 ratings)

Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Expand the laptop keyboard over the smartphone screen – for example with a number pad or arrow keys

4.6/5 stars (583 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

Mental Hospital III (otherwise 1.39 euros)

Survival horror game about escaping from a psychiatric facility.

4.0/5 stars (4830 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Superhero Fruit Premium (costs 0.59 Euro)

The player can create his own “fruity” battle robot to compete against others in different game modes.

4.0/5 stars (3170 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Indie shooter for smartphones that’s free for a limited time.

4.2/5 stars (24,400 reviews), 1M+ downloads

Demon Warrior Premium (otherwise 0.59 euros)

Versatile hack & slash offline action RPG game in which the player has to master different levels.

4.3/5 stars (4180 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Grow Dungeon Hero VIP (otherwise 1.79 euros)

Dungeon-Game in Pixel-Optik.

4.2/5 stars (5050 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Planets 3D Live Background (otherwise 5.49 euros)

This free app provides beautiful backgrounds for smartphones showing planets from different perspectives.

4.5/5 stars (676 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Awf Dash Digital: Watch face (otherwise 1.49 euros)

If you have a smartwatch, you can use this free app to customize the look of watchOS.

4.2/5 stars (623 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Manual Camera Pro: DSLR Cam (otherwise 4.29 euros)

Expands the smartphone camera with a manual focus and various filter options, among other things.

4.4/5 stars (23,700 reviews), 1M+ downloads

Equalizer Music Player Pro (otherwise 2.59 euros)

Music and video player app with equalizer and tons of other features to improve the sound quality of the smartphone.

4.4/5 stars (1630 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack (sonst 1,39 Euro)

With this icon pack you can change the look of the smartphone interface individually.

4.9/5 stars (278 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

