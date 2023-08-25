These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Aug 24, 2023 at 1:15 p.m

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 24. August, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Zenge (otherwise 0.89 euros)

A relaxing adventure with lots of little puzzles and soothing visuals and music.

4.6/5 stars (255 reviews)

Scalak (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Find the right shapes with spatial understanding.

4.8/5 stars (4300+ reviews)

Bugsnax (otherwise 9.99 euros)

The beginning of the PS5 launch title, featuring creatures that are part bugs and part snacks, is now free to play.

4.7/5 stars (39 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Repulsive (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Make pipelines and the whole city unsafe with the hoverboard.

4.6/5 stars (15 ratings)

Crystal Cove (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Remove three or more triangles so your own triangle isn’t blocked.

4.5/5 stars (29 ratings)

Fruit Ninja Classic (otherwise 1.99 euros)

The fruit chopping classic is back in a new guise.

4/5 stars (1400 reviews)

Traveling Toon Gluten Free (only 4.99 Euro)

App gives access to a complete database of gluten-free restaurants around the world.

4.5/5 stars (14 ratings)

Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro] (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Expand the laptop keyboard over the smartphone screen – for example with a number pad or arrow keys.

4.6/5 stars (586 ratings)

Scanner Lens (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Classic scanner app to scan JPG, PDF, TXT and DOC with smartphone camera.

4.8/5 stars (3500+ reviews)

HibiDo Pro: Todo Calendar Note (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Calendar and notes organizer app with cloud sync across all devices.

4.9/5 stars (9 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Universal Remote for Samsung (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Turn iPhone into a universal remote control for Samsung TVs.

5/5 stars (1 rating), includes in-app purchases

Chinese Dictionary by Serica (sonst 14,99 Euro)

Create flashcards to learn Chinese vocabulary.

4.4/5 stars (7 ratings), includes in-app purchases

The current free apps for Android

games

Hero Z (otherwise 2.19 euros)

A zombie plague has wiped out almost all of humanity in the future – now it’s about saving the last humans.

4.1/5 stars (1800+ ratings) 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads (otherwise 4.39 euros)

A reinvention of the Atari classic Breakout with extras like bombs and lasers.

4.1/5 stars (5000+ reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains in-app purchases

Cooking Kawaii: kitchen (instead of 0.99 euros)

Entertaining cooking simulation.

4.3/5 stars (5000+ reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Cell 13 – Physics Puzzle (sonst 0,69 Euro)

Exciting physics puzzles with simple controls.

4.3/5 stars (6600+ reviews), 500,000+ downloads

Everybody’s RPG (otherwise 0.89 euros)

A fantasy role-playing game with guilds and PVP mode.

4.1/5 stars (40,000+ reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Neo Monsters (otherwise 0.50 euros)

An RPG with monsters and arena battles that is heavily inspired by Pokémon.

4.3/5 stars (165,000+ reviews), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Hidden Numbers PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Find the right numbers in a grid – some math skills are required.

4.5/5 stars (143 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Millimeter Pro Display ruler (otherwise 2.09 euros)

Turns the smartphone display into a tape measure, spirit level and protractor.

4.5/5 stars (1100+ reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Bass amplifier Pro (otherwise 3.49 euros)

A handy equalizer with bass boost function, virtualizer and equalizer.

4.4/5 stars (750+ reviews), 10,000+ downloads

