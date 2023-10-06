These paid apps are free today

By Adrian Mühlroth, Rita Deutschbein, Marlene Polywka and Isa Kabakci | October 5, 2023, 4:49 p.m

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android free of charge for a short time. But not all of them are really any good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – you usually have to pay a small sum for many good apps. But every now and then these apps are also available for free in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 5th of October, which is also only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should act quickly, because the free apps listed could soon be subject to payment again the next day.

Also read: 3 apps with which you can easily learn a new language

The current free apps for iPhone and iPad

games

Clumsy Bomb (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A little bomb that likes to bounce but doesn’t want to explode

4.2/5 (5 reviews)

Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game (otherwise 2 euros)

Go-kart racing on your smartphone in top quality

4.7/5 ratings (4900 reviews), contains in-app purchases

Cosmic Frontline AR (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Ascend to the stars, colonize new worlds and conquer enemy planets

4.1/5 stars (127 reviews),

Colossatron (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Snake rethought – level entire cities with a robot monster in the shape of a snake

4.6/5 stars (839 reviews)

My City: Family Home (sonst 2,99 Euro)

A nice Sims-like game for children in a fictional city

4.5/5 stars (920 reviews), contains in-app purchases

Drop Flop! (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Drop a ball and catch it with your finger

4.7/5 stars (70 reviews)

Also read: Hidden Apple app discovered on iPhone

Text Workflow – Text Toolkit (sonst 2,99 Euro)

You can transform, convert and easily edit your texts as you wish

4.7/5 stars (21 reviews)

Memorize: Learn Gre Vocabulary (sonst 4,99 Euro)

Learn the Greek language in a playful way as a memory game and also improve your skills

4.8/5 (12 reviews)

Screen Mirroring Samsung TV (otherwise 5.49 euros)

With this app you can easily stream from your iPhone to a Samsung TV

4/5 stars (1970 reviews), contains in-app purchases

AR Ruler 3D: Tape Measure App (sonst 8,99 Euro)

With the help of augmented reality you can measure objects and rooms

4.7/5 stars (804 reviews), contains in-app purchases

Elementium (costs 2.29 Euro)

The periodic table interactively on the smartphone and also on the tablet

4.4/5 stars (148 reviews), contains in-app purchases

Kiwake: Smart Alarm Clock (otherwise 8.09 euros)

The alarm clock without snooze function. You have to do several things to switch off

4/5 stars (8 reviews), contains in-app purchases

Voytimer: Talking Voice Timer (otherwise 4.99 euros)

This allows you to set multiple timers at the same time

4.4/5 stars (116 reviews), contains in-app purchases

PropFun Pro – magic camera (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Create fun images using your own photos and lots of different props

4.2/5 stars (1000+ reviews), contains in-app purchases

The current free apps for Android

games

Neo Monsters (otherwise 0.50 euros)

Monster RPG with cool creatures and also in 4v4 mode

4.3/5 stars (169,000 ratings), 1M+ downloads, contains in-app purchases

Bricks Breaker Pro (otherwise 4.39 euros)

Destroy as many bricks and stones as possible and experience the fun in over 500 levels

4.1/5 stars (5300 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains in-app purchases

Shadow Slayer: Ninja Wars (otherwise 4.59 euros)

An anime fighting RPG where you also have to fight against various creatures

4.4/5 stars (3000 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

MathLand full version: Addition (otherwise 3.99 euros)

With MathLand, children (but also adults) can learn arithmetic in a playful way

4.3/5 stars (680 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Hero Z (otherwise 2.19 euros)

A war game set far in the future and the main enemy is a virus

4.1/5 stars (1920 reviews), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Math Connect Pro (sonst 2,49 Euro)

With this math game you can improve and train your counting skills

4.2/5 stars (223 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Homeworkout Pro (otherwise 1.79 euros)

Lots of workouts for a home workout to target different muscle groups

4.6/5 stars (28,200 ratings), 1M+ downloads, contains in-app purchases

Memorize: Learn Italian Words (sonst 7,49 Euro)

For your next vacation in Italy, you can use this app to improve your language skills

4/5 stars (112 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Audio

Smart Navigation bar – Navbar (otherwise 0.69 euros)

A customizable navigation bar with many additional functions

4.1/5 stars (768 reviews), 50,000+ downloads