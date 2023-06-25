These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Jun 22, 2023 2:23 p.m

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 22. June, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Entertaining escape room game with themed levels.

4.4/5 stars (18 ratings)

F-Sim Space Shuttle (sonst 0,99 Euro)

A 3D flight simulator with a space shuttle instead of a conventional airplane.

4.6/5 stars (824 ratings)

Rogue Hearts (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Rogue-like dungeon game that combines tactics and action,

4.3/5 stars (321 ratings)

Monster Trucks Kids Race Game (sonst 0,99 Euro)

A simple 2D racing game with hilly tracks and monster trucks.

4/5 stars (35 ratings), includes in-app purchases

CalcFast (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Solve small math problems as quickly as possible.

4.2/5 stars (9 ratings)

Drop Flop! (sonst 2,99 Euro)

Time your tips on the display to catch all the raindrops and rewards.

4.7/5 stars (69 ratings)

2 players 1 device (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A collection of games for two players to compete against each other, including Tic-Tac-Toe and Air Hockey.

4.9/5 stars (31 ratings)

Up Slide Down (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Versatile number and letter game in which various puzzles have to be solved.

4.4/5 stars (25 ratings)

ThatQuiz (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Difficult quiz app with many subject areas.

4.0/5 stars (86 ratings)

iWantTFC (otherwise 12.99 euros)

Streaming platform for mostly Filipino content.

4.1/5 stars (387 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Photo editing app that uses AI technology to make pictures clearer and more detailed.

4.6/5 stars (133 ratings)

Rain Noise: Nature Sounds (sonst 4,99 Euro)

Nature sounds to help you fall asleep and focus.

4.3/5 stars (858 reviews)

No Crop SquareFit Photo Editor (sonst 4,99 Euro)

App to edit photos afterwards.

5/5 stars (1 rating)

World Clock – Time Travel Pro 4+ (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Graphically versatile world clock.

4.7/5 stars (91 ratings)

monotasker: tasks & to do list 4+ (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Create practical to-do lists via app and use some additional functions.

4.2%5 stars (5 ratings)

Hatch – Focus Timer for Study (sonst 1,99 Euro)

The app is designed to help you focus – set a timer, don’t leave the app and get crazy creatures as a reward.

4.6/5 stars (850 reviews)

Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Clock widgets for lock screen.

4.0/5 stars (601 ratings), includes in-app purchases

where I put it (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Free organizational app that helps you stop misplacing.

5/5 stars (1 rating)

DailyBill – Expense Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Free app designed to help you keep track of your finances.

4.9/5 reviews (29 reviews)

Anchor Pointer Compass GPS 4+ (otherwise 3.99 euros)

GPS based compass app.

4.6/5 stars (2100 reviews)

The current free apps for Android

games

Irregular Verbs Test PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Test your knowledge of irregular English verbs.

4.1/5 stars (81 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

True Skate (otherwise 2.09 euros)

Control your skateboard with your finger on your smartphone.

4.0/5 stars (206,0000 ratings), 5 million+ downloads

Math Connect PRO (sonst 2,49 Euro)

Connect the numbers to get the right result.

4.1/5 stars (209 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Mobile shooter in which there are numerous enemies to defeat and treasures to salvage.

4.1/5 stars (22,800 reviews)

Cooking Quest: Food truck adventure (otherwise 1.09 euros)

Run a food truck and collect and cook dishes from around the world.

4/5 stars (2260 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight (sonst 3,99 Euro)

A classic stickman sidescroller with action-packed combat sequences.

4.4/5 stars (494,000 reviews), 10 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Demon Warrior Premium (otherwise 0.59 euros)

Defeat monsters in battle to reach the top of the mountain.

4.3/5 stars (4180 reviews), contains ads and in-app purchases

Jungle Collapse 2 PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Puzzle and logic game.

4.3/5 stars (176 reviews), 10,000+ downloads)

Distraction Icon Pack (otherwise 1.19 euros)

Free app that provides versatile icons.

4.3/5 stars (333 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Prepositions Grammar Test PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Tests knowledge of English grammar, especially prepositions

(4.3/5 stars (79 ratings), 10,000+ downloads

Math Connect PRO (sonst 2,49 Euro)

You have to connect the right numbers to solve the math problems.

4.1/5 stars (211 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

