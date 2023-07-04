These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | June 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 29. June, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Fish Out Of Water! (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Catapult fish into the air to make them bounce as far as possible on the ocean

4.4/5 stars (1200 reviews)

Algodots (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The tricky game is about removing all the tiles in the right order

5/5 stars (6 ratings)

My English Grammar Test PRO (sonst 2,99 Euro)

Players must choose the grammatically correct option from two options

5/5 stars (1 rating)

Fox Detective (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Solve a mysterious murder as a detective in this puzzle game

4.6/5 stars (18 ratings)

Tiny Orchestra (otherwise 3.49 euros)

Children can try out instruments and put together their very own orchestra

4.8/5 stars (20 ratings)

Calendar Widget – Date Widgets (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Custom designed calendar widgets for the home screen

4.3/5 stars (51 ratings), includes in-app purchases

QUíCKSHOT (otherwise 1.99 euros)

The app takes photos like a disposable camera – including the botched shots

4.1/5 stars (70 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Delete Multiple Contacts, Easy (sonst 4,99 Euro)

Easily find and delete multiple stored contacts

4.5/5 stars (8 ratings), includes in-app purchases

File Explorer & Player [Pro] (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Access files on Mac via iPhone and play videos directly

4.6/5 stars (761 reviews)

Snap Markup – Annotation Tool (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Quickly and easily mark things on a photo

4.6/5 stars (3200 reviews)

Contacts Backup & Transfer Pro (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Save contacts and easily transfer them to other devices via iCloud

4.7/5 stars (278 reviews)

Word Watch – Keyword Browser (otherwise 4.99 euros)

Search a keyword in multiple search engines at once

4/5 stars (15 ratings)

Mobile Mouse & Keyboard (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Connect iPhone to Mac or PC and use it as a trackpad and keyboard

4.7/5 stars (353 reviews)

Knots 3D (otherwise 5.99 euros)

Full and detailed instructions for 177 knots

4.9/5 stars (4200 reviews)

GPS Tracker, GPX Viewer 2D (sonst 2,99 Euro)

Offline maps with waypoints and support for .gpx format

4.6/5 stars (15 ratings)

Weather Bot: local alert radar (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Create your own weather station with individual instruments for any location

4.7/5 stars (18 ratings), includes in-app purchases

The current free apps for Android

games

World Of Chess 3D (Pro) (sonst 0,99 Euro)

This app contains not only classical chess in 3D view, but also checkers and xiangqi (Chinese chess)

3.8/5 stars (468 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

The Mystery of Blackthorn Castle (otherwise 3.49 euros)

A point and click adventure about finding an artifact in an abandoned castle

4.6/5 stars (43,900 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

The app shows parts of a given word and you have to find the solution

4/5 stars (82 ratings), 10,000+ downloads

Live or Die: Survival Pro (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Survival game set in the zombie apocalypse

4.2/5 stars (88,500 ratings), 5 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A 2D zombie shooter where the player has over 30 weapons and 20 abilities to choose from

4.3/5 stars (67,800 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Rectangles PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

The aim here is to find the rectangles in a grid – also suitable for color blind people

3.8/5 stars (129 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Cytus II (otherwise 1.99 euros)

A music rhythm game that actually has an interesting backstory.

4.2/5 stars (134,000 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Spelling Challenge PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Test how well you can spell English words

4.7/5 stars (54 reviews), 5000+ downloads

Connect – colorful leisure game (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Connect the symbols together without crossing other symbols

4.1/5 stars (1100 ratings), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Spelling Games PRO 8-in-1 (2,49 Euro)

Test your English skills by solving which of the shown words is correct

4/5 stars (57 reviews), 5000+ downloads

Prepositions Grammar Test PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Enter the correct prepositions in the gaps and test your own knowledge of English

4.3/5 Stars (80 Ratings), 5000+ Downloads

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Fight your way through the mysterious cave infested with monstrous creatures

4.1/5 stars (23,800 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (otherwise 2.59 euros)

A handy equalizer with bass boost function

4.6/5 stars (9970 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Planimeter – measure GPS area (otherwise 2.19 euros)

Calculate areas, distances and perimeters with maps and GPS

4.5/5 stars (1760 ratings), 50,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro (sonst 1,79 Euro)

App for easy to difficult workout at home without equipment.

4.6/5 stars (27,700 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

