With the fifth city pitch at the #believeinyourself challenge, Austria’s largest start-up competition is stopping in Linz. On Tuesday, April 25, seven young companies from the areas of industry, AI & robotics will compete in the Tabakfabrik Linz.

The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title "Startup of the Year 2023". The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize of EUR 1,000 from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as two annual licenses for wîse upthe digital platform for education and training for Austria's economy.

The nominated startups

danube.ai

The Viennese startup danube.ai has developed an empathetic artificial intelligence that aims to improve every web interaction. The system gives users personalized recommendations to help them make the right choice. danube.ai creates a separate AI for each user, taking all personal preferences into account. This process should take place completely in real time.

clear Technologies

clir Technologies from Graz is also active in the field of artificial intelligence. The young company’s tool is intended to remove background noise from sound recordings in real time. This application should not only help with the production of podcasts and other audio content. In the future, the AI ​​should also ensure that hearing aids eliminate unnecessary noise, making voices much clearer.

ANYLIFT

The Lower Austrian start-up ANYLIFT has developed a fully automatic lifting system for commercial vehicles. This system should make it possible to extend the entire loading space of a commercial vehicle and lower it to ground level without changing the inclination. This should make various transport processes much easier. Use cases would be, for example, in logistics, when transporting hospital beds and in agriculture.

506 Data & Performance

The Linz software startup 506 Data & Performance wants to use AI to rethink the areas of analysis, segmentation and activation of digital customer data. With its cloud solution, 506 wants to collect GDPR-compliant data across the entire customer journey. Then this data is evaluated with the help of AI and automatically converted into suggestions. The Analytics Platform from 506 should enable e-commerce companies to generate more growth through automated optimization of the customer experience from their own data.

bee produced

The young Viennese company bee produced is developing a B2B marketplace for local electronics production. Customers should be able to use this platform to find the right manufacturers in their area. The start-up also offers a collaboration tool that systematizes and automates the ordering processes in the electronics industry and thus supports customers and producers in organizing their communication processes.

Holloid

Holloid from Vienna wants to use artificial intelligence and real-time 3D imaging to revolutionize microscopy and significantly increase the efficiency of analyses. Holloid holographic microscopy enables automatic measurements of hundreds of thousands of individual bacteria, algae, yeast, microplastics and other particles. This should offer advantages in various areas, including medicine, food production and environmental monitoring.

Incus

In the field of industrial 3D printing, Incus from Vienna is on the move. The young company’s technology is intended to improve the additive manufacturing of metals and thus massively reduce production costs and times. Among other things, jewelry, tools or electronic components should be able to be produced more quickly. The first flagship 3D printing solution, the Hammer Lab35, shipped in March 2020, followed by full-scale production in 2021.

Die Jury in Linz

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which young company will make it to the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the City Pitch winner and, of course, advancement to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

