They discover an element on the surface of Mars that suggests the presence of life

Mars May Have Once Been Able to Host Life, Study Suggests

Researchers from the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona have suggested that Mars may have had the capacity to host life as we know it. This comes after scientists discovered elements in lava flows from the Elysium plain on the Martian surface that indicate the presence of microbial activity.

The Elysium Planitia region is believed to have experienced large floods of liquid water, and it is thought that when lava poured into this region, it interacted with that liquid water, or at the very least, with water ice. This interaction would have drastically shaped the landscape of Elysium Planitia.

The findings were made possible thanks to images from the Mars Express orbiter. This development could be a significant step in understanding the potential for life on Mars, providing new insights into the planet’s history and the conditions that may have existed in the past.

