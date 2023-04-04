To err is human. So, in 1883, it was mistakenly recorded an agate mineral in the Mineralogy Collection of the Natural History Museum. The artifact was about 15 cm in diameter, almost completely spherical and remained in the museum for 175 years, until a discovery accidentally revealed its true origins: a dinosaur egg.

“As I watched the show is [dopo l’apertura della pietra]a trader showed me an agate dinosaur egg, which was spherical, had a thin skin and dark agate in the middle“, says Robin Hansen, one of the museum’s curators of minerals. “That was the moment I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this looks a lot like what we just put on display at the Museum“.

The specimen was collected in India and the size, shape and surface characteristics are the same as other specimens of titanosaur eggs from China and Argentina. In practice, this appears to be the egg of one of the largest dinosaurs ever to exist on our planet and most likely dates back to 60 million years ago.

“This specimen is a perfect example of why museum collections are so important“, continues Hansen. “It was correctly identified and cataloged as agate in 1883 using the scientific knowledge available at the time, but only now have we realized that this specimen has something special: agate has filled this spherical structure, which turns out to be a dinosaur egg.“

The cause of the “agatization” phenomenon was generated by the volcanic activity that it brought about to the encapsulation of the egg in solidified volcanic rock after an eruption. The internal structures decomposed and silica-rich water worked its way through the rock and into the egg cavity, creating the mineral structure we see today.

By the way, how long did it take dinosaur eggs to hatch?