Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core All-in-one water cooling

▲ Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core integrated water cooling

Cooler Master launched the new MasterLiquid 360L Core integrated water cooling, the new MasterLiquid Lite series, with two water cooling specifications of 240mm and 360mm, and two appearance versions of black and white, this time received a 360mm white version, the official model is MLW-D36M -A18PZ-RW, adopts the new Dual Chamber Gen S dual-chamber water pump design, with a 360mm high-density thickened aluminum metal water-cooling radiator, which can provide good heat dissipation performance, and also has a luminous water-cooling head and luminous ARGB fan, which can satisfy viewing players in need.

MasterLiquid 360L Core Box

▲ Cooler Master features and color box

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core While is packaged in a square carton box that is common to AIO water cooling products on the market. The appearance of the box adopts Cooler Master’s characteristic combined color design, and the eye-catching colors are very eye-catching.

After opening the box, you can see that the water cooler, fan, and buckle package are firmly placed in the environmentally friendly leather box.

The box comes with 1 AIO water cooling body, 3 ARGB fans, 1 buckle bag, and 1 detailed installation manual.

Support Intel LGA 1700/1200, AMD AM5/AM4 platform clips

▲ Support Intel LGA 1700 / 1200, AMD AM5 / AM4 platforms

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core Water Cooler Kit with Intel 1700 Platform Backplane, Intel 1200 / 115X Platform Backplane, Intel Backplane Studs/Screws, Intel Water Block Holder, AMD Water Block Holder, with Water Cooler Fixing Length Screws, water cooling radiator fixing short screws, thermal paste, Intel platform supports LGA 1700, 1200 Socket, AMD platform supports Socket AM5, AM4.

▲ Comes with connecting wires and accessories

In addition, a 1 to 3 4-pin PWM fan power supply cable, a 1 to 5 5V 3-pin ARGB lighting effect connection cable, and a lighting effect fixing buckle are included.

New classic simple round water block

▲ New classic and simple circular appearance design

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core adopts a water block with a cylindrical plastic shell. The size of the water block is 81mm x 76mm x 47mm. Compared with the previous MasterLiquid Lite series, this time the ML360L Core has made a slight change in the shape of the classic round water block. The side of the water cooling head has been changed from rounded edges to square corners. The front surface of the water cooling head has been added with concave-convex shaped pits and shaped printing, and the words MasterLiquid have been added. The central part is also the shape of Peugeot’s LOGO, adding some elements to the classic and simple appearance.

Luminous ARGB Cooler Master LOGO

▲ Luminous ARGB LOGO

The center of the ML360L Core water block has its own logo and supports ARGB lighting function.

A set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply cables and a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB female connector cables are extended next to the water pipe of the water cooling head.

New Dual Chamber Gen S dual-chamber water pump design, new custom micro-channel copper bottom

▲ New Dual Chamber Gen S dual chamber water pump design

MasterLiquid 360L Core has a built-in water-cooling pump, adopts its own new Dual Chamber Gen S dual-chamber water pump design, optimizes and improves the internal water chamber waterway design, and cooperates with a new custom micro-channel copper bottom to improve water flow rate and water pressure performance , bring better heat dissipation performance, while maintaining low noise operation, the maximum noise level of the water pump is 12dBA, there is not much description about the design of the water pump, from the position of the water pipe connector of the water cooling head, The water pipe on the left goes down from the middle, and the water pipe on the right goes up from the right.

▲ Large area copper bottom design

The ML360L Core water cooling adopts a large-area copper bottom design. The total contactable area of ​​the copper bottom is 52mm x 55mm. The surface of the copper bottom is polished to a bright state, and has a central slightly convex design, which can better fit the uneven and concave CPU surface. There is a transparent protective sticker attached at the factory, users need to remove the protective sticker and apply thermal paste on the surface of the CPU by themselves.

▲ Comes with its own CryoFuze thermal paste

The ML360L Core water-cooling comes with a piece of its own CryoFuze cooling paste, the capacity is estimated to be about 2ml, and the actual coating is gray cooling paste, which is medium viscous and low in humidity, and can be pulled out. The texture is very similar to that of Shin-Etsu 7868, and it is easy to remove. Can be applied to the entire surface of the CPU.

High-density thickened aluminum metal water-cooled radiator

▲ 360mm high-density thickened aluminum water cooling radiator

The ML360L Core water cooling adopts 360mm high-density thickened aluminum metal water-cooling radiator, the size is 394mm x 119.6mm x 27.2mm, and the thickness of the inner water channel fin is about 20mm, which is 16mm thicker than the general water cooling, which can provide a larger heat dissipation area and water flow space , while the water chambers at the left and right ends of the water-cooling radiator are designed with square corners, and U-shaped fin welding is adopted to increase the contact surface between the water channel and the fins, and at the same time the density is increased to 20 pieces per inch (FPI value), providing 6 in 6 out The thin-body water heat dissipation circulation system has a larger heat dissipation area under the same cooling volume to achieve the maximum heat dissipation efficiency.

Industrial grade EPDM EPDM water pipe

▲ 400mm industrial grade EPDM rubber water pipe

ML360L Core water cooling adopts 400mm industrial grade EPDM EPDM water pipe, which is more heat-resistant and aging-resistant than ordinary rubber water pipes, and can strengthen the sealing to prevent leakage and evaporation. It also has a longer life and can be placed softly. The outer layer of the water pipe is covered with white PET nylon braided mesh pipe, which not only enhances the appearance and texture of the product, but also provides protection against cutting, wear and tear.

ML360L Core ARGB Fan

▲ Comes with 3 homemade ARGB fans

ML360L Core water cooling is attached with 3 ARGB fans, the official model is DF1202512RFMN, the size is 120mm x 120mm x 25mm, it supports 12V voltage input and PWM for speed control, the speed is 650rpm ~ 1,750rpm ± 10%, the maximum air flow is 71.93 CFM, The maximum wind pressure is 1.86 mm H²O, and the maximum sound noise level is 27.2dBA.

▲ Equipped with 9 sickle-shaped fan blades

The water-cooling exhaust fan attached to the ML360L Core water-cooling uses 9 sickle-shaped fan blades and its own Rifle Bearing bearings, which can provide good airflow performance.

▲ Add ARGB LED lamp grains

ARGB Fan The fan is made of milky white translucent light-guiding material fan blades, with ARGB LED light particles inside, which can display colorful ARGB lighting effects during operation. In addition, anti-vibration rubber pads are added to the four corners of the front and back of the fan, which can effectively reduce the resonance noise between the fan and the radiator or the chassis.

The ARGB fan uses a set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply cables and a set of 1 set of 5V 3-pin ARGB female connector cables, and the wires are wrapped in PET nylon braided mesh tube.

Cooler Master ML360L Core ARGB Lighting Demonstration

▲ ARGB fan lighting effect

▲ ARGB lighting effect of the water block

Thermal Test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

Cooler Master MasterLIquid 360L Core Liquid Cooling Radiator

MSI MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard

TEAM T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Memory

Nvidia GeForce GT 630 graphics card

Windows 11 21H2 OS

The test is an open platform, using Intel Core i9-13900K processor, MSI MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI motherboard, and the room temperature is about 22 °C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects FPU unit full load (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 253W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 20 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 1854rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2777pm, the P-Core clock of i9-13900K is maintained at 4.9GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 3.9 ~ 4.0GHz. The highest CPU is recorded under full load The power consumption of the Package is 253W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 79°C, and the maximum temperature is 81°C.

* “Custom” water cooling fan speed is set to 30°C 20% PWM, 50°C 50% PWM, 60°C 80% PWM, 75°C 100% PWM

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects FPU unit full load (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 280W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 22 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 1834rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2771rpm, the P-Core clock of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.0GHz, the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz, and the highest CPU Package power is recorded under full load. The power consumption is 280W, the average CPU Package temperature is 86°C, and the maximum temperature is 88°C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects the FPU unit full load (AVX2), using the default BIOS settings, manually adjusting PL1 / PL2 to 300W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, “custom” water pump speed setting . After 21 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 1837rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2771rpm, the P-Core clock frequency of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.1GHz ~ 5.2GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz. The highest recorded under full load The power consumption of the CPU Package is 300W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 91°C, and the maximum temperature is 93°C.

In the heat dissipation test, the author only adjusted the upper limit of PL1/PL2 power consumption for i9-13900K, and set it to 253W, 280W, and 300W. Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core water cooling brings good temperature performance under different power consumption of 13900K, the heat dissipation performance of the water cooling is quite good, and the ARGB fan used in the water cooling has obvious motor noise at high speed or full speed operation, the water cooling exhaust fan Noise performance is average, setting the upper limit of 70% PWM can solve the noise problem. In addition, the full speed operation of the water-cooled water pump is quite quiet, except for the slight sound of water bubbles after the first power connection, which will naturally dissipate soon, and there is not much obvious running noise when listening at close range.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core All-in-one water cooling

Price: HK$625 (ML240L Core Black/White), HK$780 (ML360L Core Black/White)

Enquiry: Ramboxs (2386-0928)

Flat comments:

Cooler Master has launched the new MasterLiquid 360L Core all-in-one water cooler, which is set to be affordable and playable with ARGB AIO water coolers. It is estimated to be the replacement product of the MasterLiquid Lite series. It is equipped with luminous ARGB water coolers and ARGB fans. The ARGB fans can emit gorgeous ARGB lighting effects to meet Users need ARGB lighting effects, and can meet the high load requirements of i9-13900K.