Thick solar generator even charges e-cars

With the SuperBase V, Zendure offers a really thick power station that can not only store an extremely large amount of energy with several additional batteries, but can also be quickly recharged by solar power. I’ve been able to try out the SuperBase V extensively over the past few weeks and have at least tried to incorporate it into my everyday life as sensibly as possible. Due to the high weight, that was not so easy when you live in an apartment.

Really big and heavy

The Zendure SuperBase V just about fits between my desk and the couch in the office. (Image source: GIGA)

When the SuperBase V from Zendure arrived with an additional battery and the 400-watt solar panel, I was a bit overwhelmed. It was delivered by courier on a pallet. At a Weight of 59 kg for the SuperBase V and 46 kg with an additional battery is no wonder. Luckily my neighbor helped me to haul the parts into the basement, because I would undoubtedly have failed on my own.

So if you buy a SuperBase V, you should have a house with a ground-level garage or a technical room where the battery can be placed. Then the remote control via app can also be used very well. For me, that was only possible to a limited extent, because I have an apartment on the first floor and a garden behind the house. Accordingly, I always had to plan the transport over the stairs carefully and could not really exploit the full potential. The everyday test was still exciting for me, because I had never used such a powerful solar generator before.

Not as high quality as expected

I didn’t really like the choice of material for the SuperBase V. (Image source: GIGA)

Immediately after unpacking the SuperBase V, the choice of materials surprised me. The plastic used for the case is relatively thin and doesn’t look very high quality in many places. It can be easily bent and in some cases the flaps no longer close. Sure, the test device has certainly been through several stations, but in the price range I would have expected a better choice of materials.

Not all ports are covered. (Image source: GIGA)

I also noticed that negatively Odor development in use. I used the SuperBase V in my study for the PC. But that wasn’t possible for long, because a strange smell from plastic always spread when the fan started to run. I couldn’t stand it for long and banished the solar generator to the storage room next to the washing machine and gas boiler. The window is always open there and the stench doesn’t matter. I would not use the SuperBase V in inhabited rooms.

The SuperBase V can be easily pulled or remotely controlled via smartphone. (Image source: GIGA)

But that’s probably not the intended purpose. As shown in the following video, the SuperBase V should not be moved permanently, but firmly connected and as battery storage for the solar system, to charge the e-car or as an emergency generator. If you have a fixed location for this, where the fans cannot be heard, then none of these points should play a major role. But I noticed them in my apartment.

The SuperBase V has it all:

Zendure SuperBase V introduced

Endless power

With small solar generators and power stations, you always have to be careful not to overload the devices. With the SuperBase V this is not a problem. Everything I connected was also powered. Be it a washing machine that drew just over 2,100 watts at its peak, various tools or a plug-in hybrid. 3,800 to 7,600 watts are no problemfor example when connecting two units.

I was able to just plug in my washing machine and wash with no problems. (Image source: GIGA)

In my case, the SuperBase V helped me Semi-solid-state battery with a capacity of 6.4 kWh and a Additional battery also with 6.4 kWh available. With the 12.8 kWh, I could have run my household for four days without any problems if I had installed the battery permanently. Of course, it doesn’t work during such a test. Nevertheless, I loaded and used everything that could be connected. The Zendure states the battery life as 10 years. After 3,000 charging cycles, 60 percent of the capacity should still be available.

There’s even a Type 2 port on the back. (Image source: GIGA)

There are also enough connections. From regular power outlets to USB ports and even a Type 2 connector. Several devices can be plugged in and operated at the same time.

The SuperBase V can total can be increased up to 64 kWh. This allows you to store and use excess energy that you generate with your solar system, for example. So you can live almost self-sufficient.

Charging via solar or socket

I mostly charged the SuperBase V with the 400-watt solar module from Zendure. That took several days. (Image source: GIGA)

When I got the SuperBase V, I put it in my little garden shed, the 400 watt solar panel connected and fully charged the battery over several days. Up to 3,000 watts are possible if you want to connect a small solar system. Zendure offers the right hardware for this. With the one 400-watt panel, this took a very long time at 12.8 kWh.

Optionally you can Charge the battery at the same time at the socket. I wanted to avoid that in my test. I just wanted to store solar energy and then use it in my apartment. It all worked. I’ve never had any problems loading. Zendure’s 400-watt foldable panel is among the most powerful on the market. In fact, it often managed almost 400 watts when the sun was at the optimal angle. Even rain or hail did not harm the solar module during the test.

Everything under control with the app

All information can be read out in the Zendure app. (Image source: GIGA)

Of course, Zendure provides a suitable app for the SuperBase V. As soon as the solar generator is switched on, you can Access all functions via WLAN or Bluetooth and get the status of the batteries. If you have connected two batteries like I did, you will see the total power displayed on the overview screen. In the case of connected devices, the status of the additional battery and the temperature are also displayed.

A wash cycle at 30 degrees with my LG washing machine on the SuperBase V used up that much energy. (Image source: GIGA)

If you have devices connected or if you are charging the battery, then the Energy flow shown in detail. So you always know exactly how much solar energy is generated, consumed and stored. You also always have an eye on the power consumption of connected devices.

You can configure a lot in the settings. (Image source: GIGA)

A lot can be configured in the settings. So I would always recommend turning on silent charge mode. As a result, the fan starts up much less frequently during operation and charging. You can also activate and deactivate the individual outputs and inputs.

The individual inputs and outputs can be controlled individually and are beautifully displayed in the app. (Image source: GIGA)

During the test period, I received several firmware updates for the various components of the SuperBase V. You can easily install it remotely as long as the battery level is over 10 percent.

Who is the SuperBase V suitable for anyway?

For me personally, the Zendure SuperBase V was just too much. (Image source: GIGA)

For me personally, the SuperBase V with the additional battery in an apartment was simply too much. I probably couldn’t even begin to try everything that this solar generator would be able to do. In my eyes she would be perfect for someone with a house and small solar system suitable for those who want to hardwire the solar generator with the accessories from Zendure, but still want to keep the option of using the power station as a mobile device.

The good thing about the solution is that you can easily increase the capacity of the battery yourself. This does not work otherwise with fixed installations. Of course, all this has its price. The SuperBase V alone costs 6,299.00 euros (look at Zendure). With an additional battery it is 10,999 euros (look at Zendure). In view of the modern battery technology used here, I consider this to be a current fair price. But it’s only really worth it if you can exploit the full potential.

