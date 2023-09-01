Thin different, or Honor’s way to leaflets. And to smart handbags

Objects speak. And the new smartphones Honor Magic V2 e V Purse, presented at IFA 2023, are no exception. But the language is different, because the aspiration of the well-known Chinese company is to clear the so-called leaflets and intercept the most sensitive palates fashion design with a smart purse.

On the other hand, foldables today represent the 5% of the global market, according to Counterpoint Research, but they continue to grow and the prospect, according to analyst Jene Park, is that a price battle will also ignite. Honor CEO, George Zhao, during the press conference spoke about progress in terms of design, functionality and resistance: “With our wearable phone concept, made reality by Honor V Purse, we are exploring sustainable solutions that exploit the emerging folding technology for enhance creativity and shape the lifestyle of tomorrow”.

Honor Magic V2, the features in detail

The first foldable on the market (the historic Samsung Galaxy Fold of 2019) compared to the Magic V2 could seem modern. The new Honor measures just 156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9mm and weighs 231 grams; it practically has dimensions similar to traditional cell phones such as the S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Obviously, when open, you enter another experiential dimension: the width becomes 145.4 mm and the thickness of only 4.7. These results were also achieved thanks to the contribution of titanium hinge and with a proprietary steel formula: they should ensure lightness, reduced dimensions, resistance and 400,000 certified openings without breakage.

Lo external screen it is of the Oled type, has a diagonal of 6.3 “, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, support for HDR10 + and a peak brightness equal to 2500 nits. Moreover, the Pulse Width Modulation technology at 3840 Hz should significantly reduce eye strain. The internal screen, with an almost imperceptible central crease, is always Oled, has a diagonal of 7.92”, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, support for HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Both are compatible with the Honor stylus and feature more resistant glasses (+300%) in second generation nano-crystalline.

Under the profile hardware the presence of the processor stands out Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with Adreno 740 GPU; the configurations have not yet been revealed but there is talk of 16 GB of Ram with 256/512/1 GB/TB of storage space. Also present a new cooling system passive based on ultra-thin vapor chamber, graphite, copper and high conductivity aluminum.

Il photographic sector it is as high-end as that of the Magic 5 Pro: in the rear area there is a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel wide angle and a 20 MP 3X optical zoom telephoto lens; the selfie camera is 16 MP and supports the maximum resolution 4K a 30 FPS.

Note the use of a silicon-carbon battery which promises a density of about 12.8% higher than traditional lithium batteries, and this explains why space still allowed the adoption of a 5000 mAh model about 2.7 mm thick. Honor claims he can achieve average autonomy 1.7 hours higher than that of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The power supply in the package, on the other hand, is 66W and relies on porta USB-C 3.1; the smartphone also supports 50W wireless charging. Finally, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 and IMAX Enhanced supports are available. There is also a side fingerprint reader, facial recognition and dual stereo speakers.

The reference software platform is Android 13 with the proprietary MagicOS 7.2 declination. In this sense, it is good to remember that many improvements have been introduced both for productivity and for the management of large screens: Honor Docs allows you to create and manage Excel, Powerpoint and Word documents, supports voice writing, keyboards and stylus; compatible formats and conversion functions have also increased. They have been introduced new multimedia functionscompatibility with multiple codecs and advanced video editing.

Il list price of the new Honor Magic V2 has not yet been revealed, but the debut should take place by the end of the year.

Honor V Purse, a concept for the future

V Purse, on the other hand, inaugurates a new product category that establishes a sort of bridge between the mobile dimension and the world of fashion. It is a concept of foldable smartphone resembling a handbag, complete with details such as chains, accessories and tassels, which “react and move in sync with the movement of the smartphone”. The wide choice of interchangeable bracelets and chains allows you to also wear it on the shoulder, just as if it were really a hi-tech handbag. It should be noted that it is made with materials of sustainable origin, such as the vegan leather of the straps.

The technical details have not been revealed: the only certainty is that it integrates a External foldable OLED display that was born to be personalized. After that it is a real smartphone with cameras and an internal OLED panel. During the presentation, the company explained that it has collaborated with the creative director of men’s fashion at BurberryBram Van Diepen, with the artists Yunuene Esparza and Xiao Hui Wang and professor Yuan Youmin of the China Academy of Art. All within the Honor Talents Global Design Awards platform, defined as “a point of contact between technologies and creativity”.

Difficile evaluate the potential of such a product, above all because on a functional level one might wonder where to put the objects that are normally placed inside a common handbag. Maybe in another?

