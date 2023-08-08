Things are looking up with this refrigeration solution: container refrigeration center on the roof saves in three ways

– MTA Engineering develops outdoor concept for Sartorius AG

– Less space required, less energy, lower costs – almost 28 percent energy savings

MTA refrigeration center – housed in four 20-foot containers on the building roof

Nettetal, August 8, 2023. Increases in production increased the need for cooling and air conditioning at Sartorius AG in Goettingen. The problem: The location of the previous system offered little space for additional technology. With the solution things went up in the truest sense of the word: The engineering team from MTA Germany packed the innovative refrigeration technology in containers and placed them on the building roof. The system not only saves space, but also almost 28 percent energy. It also works with climate-friendly refrigerants. For the cold water supply during the 25-week conversion, MTA installed an 800-kilowatt rental refrigeration system with frequency-controlled pumps and heat exchangers.

Growing demand for cooling: 2.6 to 2.8 megawatts

The cooling experts from MTA first analyzed the initial situation: chillers in the basement of the building supplied cooling water for drawing machines, ring vacuum pumps, machine cooling, etc., table coolers on the roof took over the recooling. “However, the 2-megawatt system, which also provided air conditioning cold water for the building air conditioning, weakened – the demand has increased to 2.6 to 2.8 megawatts,” says Michael Escher, Managing Director of MTA Deutschland GmbH.

Complete refrigeration center in four containers

The basement previously used offered little space for more technology. Therefore, MTA stowed the refrigeration center in four 20-foot containers and lifted it onto the building roof with a crane. “We have everything pre-installed: chillers, pumps, heat exchangers, etc., including stainless steel piping. And control the container center via our own control cabinets,” explains Markus Buschka, Head of Engineering at MTA. “The Siemens S7 controller, which was specially programmed for the project, can be monitored and controlled using a touchpad and radio remote control.”

Climate-friendly technology – free cooler with adiabatic system

MTA used water-cooled chillers from the AQUARIUS series with infinitely variable screw compressors. The special version – with a larger evaporator and larger condenser surface – increases the efficiency and thus achieves more efficient operation. The chillers work with the climate-friendly low-GWP refrigerant R 513A. The recoolers, used in addition to free cooling, have V-shaped condenser coils and an additional adiabatic system. At higher temperatures, it cools the outside air down to 21 degrees Celsius before it hits the register. The innovative pad system can be folded down manually at temperatures below 20 degrees to further increase efficiency in free cooling mode. This also minimizes pressure losses on the air side and thus reduces the power consumption of the fans.

Heat exchangers and buffer storage realize cooling water plus air-conditioning cold water

Sartorius production requires cooling water and air-conditioning cold water. Therefore, MTA installed additional buffer tanks and heat exchangers for system separation. They adjust the water temperatures and implement the required different temperature levels: In the production halls, the company needs a constant 20 degrees with a humidity of 50 percent.

Around 28 percent energy savings

The new system reduces annual energy consumption by almost 28 percent compared to the old one. “What is special about our concept for using free cooling is the hydraulic integration. Dry coolers usually offer either condenser recooling or free cooling – our solution implements the stepless transition up to 100 percent free cooling. This increases the proportion of free cooling and reduces energy consumption. On top of that, this relieves the chillers by reducing the operating hours,” emphasizes Michael Escher.

“Holistic approach reduces interface problems”

“That’s why MTA’s holistic approach convinced us: We got everything from a single source: suggestions, concept, detailed engineering, commissioning. This reduces potential interface problems caused by different trades to a minimum,” says Eckhard Hübner, who is responsible for refrigeration technology in Facility Management at Sartorius. MTA is currently implementing further projects for Sartorius AG in Goettingen. Sequel follows.

Text 4,152 characters incl. spaces.

SHORT PROFILE: MTASpA and MTA Deutschland GmbH

MTA has been producing and selling industrial cooling systems for process cooling, air conditioning and compressed air treatment for 40 years.

More than 13,500 chillers, free coolers and compressed air dryers are manufactured every year in the three northern Italian production sites Tribano, Conselve and Bagnoli, with a total production area of ​​58,000 m².

MTA is represented worldwide with currently 440 employees in over 80 countries.

MTA Germany, headquartered in Nettetal on the Lower Rhine, supports its customers nationwide with a 70-strong sales and service team and the internal engineering department develops tailor-made cooling systems for industry and trade.

Since 2017, MTA has also been offering the possibility of renting chillers with a cooling capacity of 10 to 500 kW in acute emergencies and for planned projects at short notice in the usual MTA quality with the rental refrigeration plus service.

www.mta.de

company contact

MTA Germany GmbH

Roger Beckmann

On the Kurt 1

41334 Nettetal

+49 2331 46 30 78

Press contact

mali pr

Eva Machill-Linnenberg

Schlackenmühle 18

58135 Hagen

+49 2331 46 30 78

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

