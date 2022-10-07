From school desks

For Martinelli, protection passes through simple, yet often neglected, gestures. Knowing to prevent is the motto of the Safety Observatory. And this awareness is also in the claim of the tenth European cybersecurity month: “Think about it, before you click”, accompanied byhashtag #ThinkB4UClick.

«The game will be played more and more starting from schools and arriving at the world of work. Digital literacy must be a constant in the school system, and with it the foundation of cyber security. As Iit-Cnr we have been promoting the culture of information security for years. As far as industries are concerned, the big companies now have a series of human resources, skills and specific tools. For small stills, awareness must be raised, and for this there are tools for self-assessment of their safety posture which can give a first photograph and indication of their status. From here we then move on to the protection of our IT assets either with internal structures or using third party services, including the advantages offered by cloud solutions where security is native and managed by experts », Martinelli explains.

The difference of the human

By 2025, 40% of Fortune 500 boards will have a dedicated cybersecurity figure. In this way the professional perimeter in a changing sector expands.

Advanced technologies e machine learning are already lined up, but there is the human component to make the difference, for better or for worse. Because still today 81% of violations are due to human errors.

«Before technology, it is a problem of behavior to be improved. People are the weak link, as all statistics acknowledge. Technology can help us better define how to behave, to understand when we do something wrong, or when we move in an inappropriate way. We live in a world of digital devices full of sensors that collect information about us. This is why European regulations are important. We must use up-to-date antivirus tools in our devices, avoid responding recklessly to emails and messages from strangers or from known contacts that appear unusual and suspicious to us. And then we must not give our private or sensitive information to third parties, protecting the access keys to the digital world as we do with those in the physical world ».