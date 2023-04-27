Think climate, species protection and social development together

Basically, it is a compact textbook for a really comprehensive and deep description of the twin crises of climate and biodiversity, which 18 climate researchers and ecologists have written down on eight tightly printed pages in “Science”. At the same time, the publication provides very concrete visions for overcoming the crises and reconciling them with social goals.

“In our overview study, we show in detail the connections between the biodiversity and climate crises and propose solutions with which humanity can counter both catastrophes and mitigate the drastic social consequences already today,” says Hans-Otto Pörtner from the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and marine research, the main author of the paper.

Humans have now modified around 75 percent of the land surface and 66 percent of the ocean areas of the earth. Around 80 percent of the biomass of naturally occurring mammals and half of the biomass of plants has already been lost – which also reduced the storage possibilities for carbon in organisms, soils and sediments.

Last year, the global mean temperature rose to 1.2 degrees compared to the pre-industrial period, in Europe it already exceeded the two-degree mark and in the Arctic it was even three degrees warmer, as the European earth observation service Copernicus recently reported.

Pörtner fears that the global biodiversity, climate and sustainability goals planned for 2030 and 2050 will probably fail if the political and administrative institutions do not manage to really work together across disciplines and countries. The two separate UN conventions – the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Paris Framework Convention on Climate Change – would see the two crises too isolated. “In addition, they are focused on the national interests of the contracting states,” Pörtner criticizes.

“We have to think about climate protection and species protection together”

“It is imperative that we think of climate protection and species protection together. Because measures that focus solely on climate protection, for example, can also have a negative impact on biodiversity,” summarizes co-author Almut Arneth from the Institute for Meteorology and Climate Research at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology ( KIT) summarizes a core idea of ​​the publication.

“In general, for example, we shouldn’t rely on covering millions of square kilometers with bioenergy or forests – especially if monocultures are also involved – if we also want to keep other sustainability goals in mind.”

“The massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and compliance with the 1.5 degree target are of course still at the top of the list of priorities,” says Pörtner. At the same time, at least 30 percent of land, freshwater and ocean areas would have to be protected or renatured.

According to the paper, the renaturation of just 15 percent of the often degraded areas converted to farmland would be enough to prevent 60 percent of the extinction events that are still to be expected. In the long term, this would bind around 300 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide. That’s 12 percent of all carbon deposited in the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial age.

Protected areas should no longer be understood as isolated life rafts for biodiversity, but as part of a global network across land and sea.

Because there are numerous challenges in connection with the so-called telecoupling, in which the effects of a climate or species protection measure can also be seen far away, even years later. Changes caused by feedback, new adaptations and non-linear events, such as changes in the weather, are the rule rather than the exception in the Earth system. Every change always alters the diverse relationships between biological diversity, climate and society.

According to the authors, a nexus approach is necessary

To achieve the scale and scope of transformative change never attempted before but now needed, a so-called nexus approach is needed that takes the big picture into account. This is the only way to achieve the agreed climate, species protection and social development goals of the UN Agenda 2030 at the same time.

The authors are convinced that social values ​​would also have to be shifted away from individualism and materialism towards principles such as responsibility, regulation and justice. This will not work without new structural measures, such as removing subsidies that currently support the use of fossil fuels, limiting deforestation and overfishing. They are currently preventing the launch of alternative approaches and technologies. Supporting coalitions would be helpful to counter unruly and powerful interest groups that want to preserve economic privileges and the political status quo.

The authors criticize the current commitments by companies and countries to reduce their emissions to zero. They would risk exacerbating injustice. That is when they promote inappropriate nature-based solutions, like planting trees on natural grassland, but fail to reduce fossil emissions.

According to the group of scientists, however, it is fundamentally necessary to redesign economic development. One has to move away from the total value of market flows, such as gross domestic product, towards concepts that lead to a more comprehensive understanding of wealth. In addition, models for advisory co-government are also important, in which the role of people as citizens and not as consumers is emphasized. Finally, the protected areas for indigenous peoples and communities that are initiated, designed and managed by local communities must be recognised.



