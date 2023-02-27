Listen to the audio version of the article

The theater of the Mobile World Congress 2023 edition to present the wide range of new computing solutions designed to bring digital transformation into offices and meet the needs of any type of professional, including those who work halfway between a company desk and a home. The common features of the proposals that Lenovo showcased in Barcelona are performance, the use of more sustainable materials and further improvements in the user experience: ranging from the new second generation ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 lines with Windows 11 on board to the new models of the Yoga X13 redesigned with narrower bezels to increase usable work surface, from 4th generation ThinkPad T and L series notebooks aimed at businesses looking for advanced mobile computing capabilities to E14 ThinkPads with 16:10 aspect ratio displays and ThinkPads E16 with 16-inch screen for those who pay particular attention to the productivity factor.

Completing the rich menu of announcements are the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 monitors, the latest addition to the IdeaPad family, the Duet 3i, a “detachable” laptop with Windows 11 that quickly transforms into a 2K touchscreen tablet 11.5 inches, and finally the IdeaPad Slim 3, Lenovo’s new entry in the line of Chromebooks equipped with the latest version of ChromeOS, MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a battery that promises an autonomy of up to 13.5 hours.

Sustainability, comfort and safety

The pride of the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2, on sale from July starting at 1,649 euros and based on the latest AMD Ryzen 700 series processors, is the use of a natural fiber-reinforced flax material made from 100% agricultural products to cover the top cover in 75% recycled aluminum. Like the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 (listed from August to 1,959 euros), this laptop can be configured with up to 64 Gbytes of Dual Channel system memory and up to 2 Tbytes of PCIe SSD memory. Standard support for the fast Wi-Fi 6E protocol and a Full HD video camera with Dolby Voice enabled microphones integrated into the communication bar. The strengths of the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 (arriving in July starting at 1,190 euros), on the other hand, are the (optional) 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED screen enabled for Dolby Vision and featuring technology (Eyesafe Certified Natural Low Blue Light) which reduces eye strain while in common and the ultrasonic human presence detection system which protects the user from external observers, an attribute that we also find on the Yoga X13 Gen 4 (on the shelf from July with prices entry fee of 1,290 euros), also based on 13th generation Intel Core CPUs and in turn enhanced by a new (optional) 5 megapixel infrared camera to make videoconference sessions more comfortable. Speaking of sustainability, finally, in the technical identity card of the ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 (on sale from April at 839 and 980 euros respectively) we find a low blue light display option to increase battery efficiency while the Lenovo View application (available on select models) offers a suite of intelligent features to help users unlock the power of the camera and consequently enhance video calling experiences and enhance digital health and safety.