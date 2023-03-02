Elon Musk has unveiled the third part of Tesla’s “master plan,” which will see the company lead the global effort to phase out fossil fuels and transition the world to sustainable energy. The plan was unveiled during an investor event Wednesday at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. According to The Verge, master plan 3 provides, among other things, for supplying the existing grid with renewable energy and producing more electric cars. While there have been no official announcements about new vehicles, Tesla hinted at two new models, namely the “Model 2,” which has been rumored for some time, and some kind of electric truck or bus.

Britishvolt: Great Britain’s battery hope is sold to a US-Australian group

Many rumors about Tesla “Model 2”

Tesla estimates that $10 trillion in investments will be required to achieve that sustainable, renewable energy-powered future. A large part of realizing this vision involves expanding the world‘s energy storage capacity by up to 240 TWh. During the event, Tesla executives explained that this can be achieved without having to mine a large amount of ore. Musk claimed it needed less than 30 percent of all the nickel on earth.

Musk adds that the infrastructure needed to do this, including wind and solar power, will take up “less than 0.2 percent” of the Earth’s surface. There are no specifics yet on how all of this will be accomplished, but Musk promised that the plan will be publicly outlined soon. The almost three-hour event did not contain any concrete information about new cars. The company mentioned two mysterious vehicles that were veiled in the presentation images – one is clearly a smaller car, the other looks like a small truck. The smaller car could be the Model 2. According to rumors, this is the group’s smallest and cheapest electric car.

From the dream: Sono Motors discontinues solar car Sion

New manufacturing process announced

Tesla also demonstrated a new, more efficient vehicle manufacturing process that will be used in the next generation of vehicles. The company calls it the “Unboxed Process”. The group plans to build vehicles once on the assembly line and only paint the parts that need painting. The automaker also claims that the next-generation power unit will not require any rare earths.

Tesla’s previous two master plans weren’t always successful, according to The Verge. While the company has achieved most of the goals of the first plan, first released in 2006, the second plan remains largely unrealized. That plan, released by the company in 2016, said Tesla would build a thriving solar business, introduce multiple new vehicles in all major categories, achieve full autonomy, and launch a robotaxi network that would allow vehicle owners up to $30,000 a year could earn.

Accident risk with “Full Self Driving”: Tesla has to recall 360,000 cars

Previous “master plans” have been moderately successful

Tesla may have started its solar roof business, but installations are slow. Some customers have complained about huge surcharges. And the company has scaled back its ambitions as earnings remain relatively flat. Since the release of its second master plan, Tesla has introduced two new vehicles: The Tesla Semi and the Cybertruck. Deliveries of the Tesla Semi began late last year, and the Cybertruck is planned for later this year.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s plans for fully autonomous vehicles are uncertain. Providers like Waymo and Cruise already have fully autonomous robotaxis. Tesla, on the other hand, offers customers a $15,000 option called Full Self-Driving. Despite the misleading name, FSD is just a semi-autonomous Level 2 system. It needs constant human supervision. Tesla recently halted installation of new FSD systems after US authorities described the system as a “risk of accidents”.