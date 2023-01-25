The Switch handle has always had a “drift” problem, which happens after a period of use, which is quite disturbing. Recently, a third-party manufacturer has released parts for this problem, claiming that it can solve the problem permanently.



According to reports, a manufacturer named Grain has launched a Switch rocker part. Although this part needs to be replaced by itself, the manufacturer said that it adopts the Hall electromagnetic design, which will not cause drift problems due to wear and tear, so it can be “once and for all”. Solve the problem, and the power consumption is less than half of the original joystick, which can theoretically extend the battery life. Of course, dismantling the Switch controller by yourself will invalidate the maintenance, and it is also your own responsibility if you break it, so think twice before trying.

The joystick of the Hall electromagnetic design is the same as the technology used by Sega on the Saturn and Dreamcast handles. It does not use the popular potentiometer but the Hall effect sensor for control, which can avoid the abrasion of the potentiometer. At present, this part has been sold in some online stores, and interested friends can pay attention to it.

