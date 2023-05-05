This action-packed platformer is free for a limited time

Tate Multimedia has announced a new DLC for Kao the Kangaroo. Appropriately, you can currently dust off the base game for free for a week. All important information at a glance.

Bild: Tate Multimedia S.A.

Kao the Kangaroo is a classic 3D platformer. As the name suggests, we slip into the role of a kangaroo. Together with his magical boxing gloves, Kao sets off on a journey to find his missing father.

The adventure takes us through the most diverse worlds. Sometimes we have to fight our way through a jungle, other times we end up in icy landscapes. Various dangers and puzzles await us in the colorful and detailed worlds. The following trailer shows what the gameplay looks like.

The game currently has more than 400 reviews on Steam, 80 percent of which are positive. The level design and the varied game mechanics are particularly positive. If you are into platformers, you should definitely give Kao the Kangaroo a try.

Tate Multimedia has also announced a new DLC called Bend the Roo’les. The addon includes a total of five new levels, but is not included in the free offer. The DLC is currently available for EUR 6.39 in the Epic Games Store.

How do you get the free game?

In order to be able to secure the game for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The title can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, it will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it as long as you want. The game is available from May 4th to May 11th (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. It will then be replaced by other free games.