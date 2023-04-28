This affordable screen water cooler doesn’t come with a fan? SAMA XW360 x XT128D fan out of the box | XFastest News

Don’t doubt! The SAMA XW360 all-in-one water-cooler really doesn’t come with a fan. Don’t think it’s a leak from the manufacturer. When you see that this all-in-one water-cooler with a screen can be more than half the price of the current screen water-cooler on the market, believe it. I don’t mind whether there is a fan or not. The SAMA XW360’s water block has a 2.1-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 480×480. With the SamaMonitor software, you can also customize the playback of GIF, MP4 and other pictures or videos. The playability is super high.

SAMA XW360 Specifications

Supported platforms:

Intel 1366/2011/115x/1200/1700

AMD FM1/FM2/FM3/AM2/AM3/AM4/AM5

Cold row material: aluminum

Cold row size: 390x120x27mm

Water pump size: 74×89.2×51.8mm

Pump speed: 2500RPM

Water pump interface: PWM 4-Pin + USB2.0

Fan: No additional fan

Cold head screen: 2.1 inches 480×480 LCD screen

XT128D Specifications

Bearing: FDB

Dimensions: 120x120x28mm

Speed: 0~2500RPM

Air volume: 80CFM

Wind pressure: 5.08H2O

Noise: 35dBA

Connector: 4-pin PWM+3-pin ARGB

Operating voltage: 12V DC

Without fan, screen water cooling | SAMA XW360 unpacking

Do you use the standard fan or buy your favorite fan when you use the all-in-one water cooling? The water cooling launched by SAMA this time provides a fanless version, which has three fewer fans in exchange for a cheaper price. Players can match their favorite fan by themselves. For the fan, SAMA also provides a version with an ARGB fan, whether or not the fan is up to the consumer to choose.

SAMA XW360 is available in black and white. The XW360 fanless version is priced at 649 RMB (approximately NT$2,879) on JD.com, and the XW360D with a fan version is priced at 749 (approximately NT$3,323). The fan attached to the XW360D is XT128D. 239 yuan, so it seems that it is more cost-effective to have a fan version.

The biggest selling point of SAMA XW360 is the 2.1-inch LCD screen on the water block with a resolution of 480×480. In the past, the price of similar products was quite high. How far is SAMA’s low price from other competing products?



▲XW360 packaging.



▲There are water-cooled parameters marked on the side.



▲Water-cooled body.

The water cooling head is designed in a circular shape, and the frame is chamfered, which looks quite textured.



▲Water cooling head.

The XW360 water block requires a 3-pin connection to the pump socket on the motherboard and a USB 2.0 to control the screen. The cable cannot be detached.



▲3-pin water pump cable and USB 2.0 9-pin cable.

The water cooling head uses a pure copper base, please remember to tear off the mold before installation, remember to tear off the mold, remember to tear off the mold, important things must be said three times.



▲Pure copper base.

The water outlet of the water pipe adopts a 90-degree joint, and the water pipe is covered with a high-density woven mesh.



▲The 90-degree water outlet connector of the CPU cold head.



▲The water-cooled pipe is connected to the cold row.



▲360mm water cooling radiator



▲13 micro-channels.

The XT128D adopts the specification of 120x120x28mm, and the thickness of 28mm can theoretically bring better performance, which will be known later in the actual test. In addition, the XT128D integrates the fan and the light wire into a set of special sockets. The three fans only need 2 wires (4-pin PWM and 3-pin ARGB) are connected to the main board, which has a very good experience in terms of installation and neat appearance.

This time I got a commercially available three-fan package, which may be different from the XW360D version with fans.



▲The front of the package.



▲There are fan specifications on the back.

Two of the four sides of the XT128D use brushed aluminum alloy panels, and the other two sides are made of plastic. The overall shape is boxy, very simple and without redundant design.



▲Fan body.



▲ There is no label on the fan bearing position.



▲The middle is the side of the plastic frame, and the upper and lower are aluminum alloy panels.



▲Special interface.

XW360 and XT128D Installation Instructions

The XT128D three-pack version provides one pair of three fan cables and one pair of two fan cables. In addition, each fan has a one-to-one fan cable, fixing screws, and cold row screws. Because of the thickness of 28mm, the general The screws attached to the cold row may not be long enough, and the screws provided by XT128D are longer for easy installation.



▲ One-to-three and one-to-two wires provided in three packs.



▲Each fan comes with a pair of cables and screws.



▲XT128D wire installation.



▲XT128D installs the upper cold row.



▲XT128D and XW360.

XW360 supports Intel 1366/2011/115x/1200/1700, AMD FM1/FM2/FM3/AM2/AM3/AM4/AM5, mainstream Intel and AMD platforms are supported, AMD clips need to match the original clips and The back panel is used, and the screw buckles are classified and marked with zipper bags, so the installation is not difficult.



▲Water-cooling accessories, including thermal paste, fasteners, and instructions.



▲6.2W/m‧k thermal paste.



▲AMD buckle.



▲Intel buckle.



▲Install the Intel backplane.



▲Install the column screws.



▲ Lock the water block.

After installation, disassemble it and check whether the thermal paste is even. You can see whether the buckle pressure is sufficient and average. XW360 is quite uniform.



▲XW360 thermal paste distribution.

SAMA XW360 + XT128D demo with SamaMonitor software

The XT128D hides the ARGB lamp beads at the fan axis, and uses translucent fan blades to achieve a uniform light effect. The 2.1-inch LCD circular screen on the cooling head has good brightness and high display fluency.



▲XT128D lighting effect.



▲XW360 water block screen.

SamaMonitor is a software specially developed by SAMA for this water cooling, so it can only be used for this water cooling. The fan lighting effect needs to use the control software of the motherboard. The overall interface is simple and intuitive to operate.

The software can adjust the rotation of the screen, and you don’t have to worry about the orientation when installing. Currently, there are about 20 styles to choose from, and these styles can also customize the font color and background color. You can also use your own gif or MP4 files on the theme editing page It also opens up various data or patterns for players to be creative. It has to be said that the playability is quite high.

However, the author also found a few flaws in the process of using it. For example, it takes about five seconds to change the style, and the window cannot be resized. In addition, if you use the style provided by the system and change its background, there will be a dilemma that you cannot change it back. Here you should To provide restore functionality.



▲SamaMonitor homepage.



▲You can change the background and font color in the style that comes with the system.



▲You can customize the style of the screen display.



▲Setting interface.

SAMA XW360 + XT128D temperature measurement

This time, i7-13700 is used with an open platform for heat dissipation test. The bios mode is preset. AIDA64 and Cinebench R23 Multi Core are used to test the extreme performance of the radiator, and 3D Mark Time Spy is used to simulate the temperature performance when playing games, and HWiNFO64 is used to monitor data.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7 13700

Radiator: SAMA XW360 + XT128D

Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME

Memory: Kingston DDR5-6000 16GBx2

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: be quiet! 850W

In the most stressful AIDA64 FPU test, the CPU power consumption is about 230W, the average temperature is 95 degrees, and the frequency is maintained at 5.1GHz without frequency reduction. In the Cinebench R23 Multi Core test, the highest temperature is 85 degrees, and the average temperature is 58 degrees. In the AIDA64 CPU test, the highest temperature is only 64 degrees, and the highest temperature in the simulated game 3D Mark Time Spy is only 75 degrees.



▲XW360 temperature test.

Next, use Cinebench R23 Multi Core to test the performance of XT128D at 100%, 75%, and 50% different speeds. The test method is to take the average temperature for 10 minutes per round

XT128D 100% speed is actually 2500RPM, the average temperature is 85 degrees, 75% speed is actually 1900RPM, the average temperature is only 86 degrees, 50% speed is actually 1500RPM, the average temperature is 90 degrees.

Considering that the noise is more obvious when the fan is at full speed, and the temperature drop is not obvious, it is recommended that the daily use can be manually controlled at 1000RPM~2000RPM.



▲XT128D temperature performance at different speeds.

in conclusion

SAMA XW360 is an affordable screen block water cooler. At first, I was worried about whether the performance was weak and the software could be done casually. The result was unexpectedly good. Not only did it keep up with the mainstream 360mm water cooler in terms of performance, but more importantly, the software was well done. Very good, there are many styles that can be replaced, and it is very convenient to customize. You must know that the software of many international brands is difficult to use. The software specially launched by SAMA for this water cooling can achieve this level is already quite good.

The XT128D fan only needs two cables to connect the three fans to the motherboard. It is very convenient to use and has a good airflow performance. However, the noise and ARGB lighting performance are relatively ordinary. Considering that it is sold separately, the price is not low. , if it is not combined with water cooling, it will be less attractive.