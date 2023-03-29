Xiaomi is known for bringing a lot of mid-range smartphones onto the market, which are usually quickly forgotten because they are nothing special. This is different with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Because there are features here that some manufacturers do not even offer in their most expensive smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo presented

Xiaomi recently brought four versions of the Redmi Note 12 smartphones to Germany. These have a good price-performance ratio, but are also a few months old after Xiaomi introduced them in China last year. That, however, is brand new Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which, as expected, is initially only intended for China. But this smartphone does a few things differently than you know from classic mid-range cell phones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is included up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Normally, if you are lucky, you will get 128 or 256 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM in mid-range cell phones. Xiaomi has integrated equipment here that you don’t normally get. At the same time, the budget won’t be exceeded if you opt for the maximum equipment. It only costs 2,599 yuan, what the equivalent of almost 350 euros is equivalent to.

The other equipment of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is also correct. You get a fast OLED display, the battery measures 5,000 mAh and can be charged quickly with 67 watts. This smartphone owns even a 3.5 mm jack socket and can be used with the IR transmitter as a remote control. The main camera with 64 MP should also take decent photos.

Special edition for Harry Potter fans

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo presented as Harry Potter Edition

Xiaomi not only offers the Redmi Note 12 Turbo for normal customers, but also in a special edition for Harry Potter fans. These get a special design and some accessories. It is not known if and when these cell phones will come to Europe and Germany.

