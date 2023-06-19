This AI is able to predict the change of party of politicians: what will it do?

In Italy, an algorithm has recently been created that can predict the change of parliamentary group of the various deputies. Let’s find out the curious research published in the journal iScience.

Surely this time it is not a question of identifying a new antibiotic in just 2 hours, but thanks to the collaboration of the Institutes of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa, the Institute of BioRobotics and the Dirpolis Institute, algorithms have been devised able to literally predict the change of party by the various politicians, albeit in the form of probabilities.

Specifically, the various relationships between the votes expressed within the Chamber of Deputies and the dynamics of the change of parliamentary group in the last two legislatures were investigated. It goes without saying how such algorithms are (obviously) based on machine learning processesusing past votes, now easily available, as “analysis material”.

The main goal of all this? Simple, be able to better investigate the behavior of our political classwith important social repercussions. After seeing the Mona Lisa become a hologram, here is yet another field of application of these new technologies.

“The combined use of ‘open data’ and artificial intelligence, it has and will increasingly have a big impact also in the social sciences”comments Silvestro Micera, one of the main authors of the study.

