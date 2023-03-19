Home Technology This app unseals the external screen of Find N2 Flip and executes any program
This app unseals the external screen of Find N2 Flip and executes any program

One of the selling points of the recently launched OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable phone is that it has one of the largest 3.26-inch AMOLED external screens. OPPO has also added a number of functions to the external screen, allowing users to use the camera, view calendar, weather, etc. without opening the phone. Timing and recording, etc., and you can even quickly reply to text messages with preset messages; but it cannot use all the apps and functions of the phone. Recently, a third-party program breaks through the limitation of the external screen, making Find N2 Flip more practical.

Liberate external screen restrictions

The third-party program CoverScreen OS originally designed for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4 mobile phones has previously been updated. The new version has added experimental preliminary support for OPPO Find N2 Flip. After use, it can display and execute almost all programs on the external screen. After using CoverScreen OS, the outer screen of Find N2 Flip will have a complete App drawer, and users can open any program, just like controlling a small-screen mobile phone.

From the actual test pictures shared by the developer, it can be seen that users can use the T9 keyboard to input text without opening the Find N2 Flip, or even use the QWERTY keyboard in landscape mode, and even use it with Widgets. The developer emphasized that CoverScreenOS is still in the early development stage of Find N2 Flip, and its stability is far less than that of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4. It still needs a lot of effort to develop a fully functional version. Interested Find N2 Flip users can go to Google Play Store to download and try it out.

CoverScreen OS

Download: Google Play Store
Price: Free (with in-app purchases)

0315-4a.jpg

0315-4c.jpg

0315-4d.jpg

