This award is a declaration of war

Volvo can do SUVs. That much has been clear for a long time. Now the Swedes have presented a fully electric compact SUV that should make the competition sweat. Because everything seems to be right here – and nobody can compete with the price of the attractive electric car anyway.

Volvo presents EX30: E-SUV in small format convinces

With the EX30 Volvo should succeed in making a real hit. The manufacturer has now officially presented the compact E-SUV. The Swedes call up values ​​in which the Dress up competition from Tesla to VW must. The EX30 is by no means Volvo’s new flagship, but much more that smallest electric car that the Swedes have to offer.

And what exactly does the EX30 offer?

Dimensions: At 4.23 m long, 1.83 m wide and 1.55 m high, the EX30 is Volvo’s smallest model.

Range up to 480 km according to the WLTP standard in the range version (69 kWh battery), smallest maximum range: 344 km with 51 kWh battery.

according to the WLTP standard in the range version (69 kWh battery), smallest maximum range: 344 km with 51 kWh battery. Up to 153 kW charging power, from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity should go in 25 minutes.

200 to 315 kW system output depending on version, performance variant accelerated to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The Starting price is 36,590 euros. More range is available from 41,790 euros. The performance version costs the most at 48,490 euros.

Volvo’s new electric car brings more variety for young drivers

For the EX30, Volvo starts with three options that use two different batteries: Standard with single engine rear wheel drive, Range-Variant for maximum range, Performance for extra performance including all-wheel drive. A fourth variant under the well-known label Cross Country is planned for 2024 (What: Volvo).

A 12.3-inch central touch display is used to control the infotainment system:

The EX30’s portrait touchscreen is reminiscent of a Tesla. (Image source: Volvo Cars)



The Volvo software is based on Google, so the services of the search engine provider are also on board. Over-the-air updates are via 5G connection provided.

As usual, Volvo also lays great importance to safety. With the EX30, the Swedes highlight a warning function that alerts you when you open the doors and a cyclist approaches from behind. Assistance programs ensure greater safety and comfort both on the road and when parking.

In addition, the manufacturer puts on the EX30 minimized environmental impact Value that also comes about thanks to the small size. For example, you need a good 30 percent less steel and aluminum for the small SUV than for the largest Volvo model.