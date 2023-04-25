This building block is more fun LIAN LI UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan unboxing test / better wiring, extension and then +1!

LIAN LI’s latest building block fan UNI FAN AL120 V2 is here! After adding practical functions such as fan expansion wire, wire integration, embedded power module cable, etc., it also strengthens its own heat dissipation performance and successfully surpasses its predecessors, becoming the model with the strongest heat dissipation specifications in the UNI FAN series fans, even stronger! Can the more decorated building blocks UNI FAN AL120 V2 be loved by players?

LIAN LI UNI FAN AL120 V2 Specifications:

Color: black, white

Material: PBT/PC/Aluminum

Fan size: 120 X 120 X 28mm

Rated voltage: DC 12V (fan) & 5V (LED)

Fan speed: 0, 250~2000 RPM

Wind pressure: 2.97 mmH2O (Maximum)

Airflow: 77.3 CFM (Maximum)

Noise: 28.7dB(A) MAX

Fan Bearing: Fluid Bearing (FDB)

Warranty: 2 years

UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan out of the box

The UNI FAN AL120 that debuted in September 2021 is LIAN LI’s second building block fan. After waiting for nearly a year and a half, the new version “AL120 V2” is finally here, with fewer wires, better heat dissipation performance, and more user-friendly design. Then let’s take players to see how powerful UNI FAN AL120 V2 is!

UNI FAN AL120 V2 is available in black/white, 12/14cm, single pack/three packs for players to choose from. This time the author unpacks the black 12cm single pack and three packs for players. When choosing a model, you must Note that UNI FAN AL120 V2 also only has three packages with controllers, and the single package is mainly for expansion positioning, so there is only an adapter cable without a controller. Therefore, if you want to set up with L-CONNECT 3 software, you must buy at least one Only three packages will have the controller.



∆ LIAN LI UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan triple pack (left) and single pack (right).



∆ Basic specifications and features are on the back.



∆ UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan thickness is 28mm.

The size of UNI FAN AL120 V2 is 120x120x28mm. Due to the double-sided four-sided corner added with a sunken keyhole design, the thickness has been increased from 25mm in the V1 version to 28mm.

From the appearance of the air inlet, the UNI FAN AL120 V2 is not much different from the previous generation. It also has seven semi-transparent fan blades with LIAN LI center metal logo, and the very textured corrugated aluminum decoration on the air outlet is the same. Also preserved.

Although the appearance of the air inlet and outlet is not much different, the air volume of the V2 has increased by 10% compared to the V1 version; while the air pressure has increased by 8%. The UNI FAN AL120 V2 can reach up to 2000 RPM at full speed , an air volume of 77.3 CFM, and a wind pressure of 2.97 mmH2O, these specifications make UNI FAN AL120 V2 the model with the strongest heat dissipation performance among LIAN LI’s building block fan products.



∆ Appearance of the air intake side of UNI FAN AL120 V2.



∆ Whether it is the wind inlet or the wind outlet, the appearance has not changed much.



∆ The sinking of the keyhole is still common for general cold row screws, but if you want to install water cooling for Hamburger Row, you need to buy 33.8mm long screws.

UNI FAN AL120 V2 is also a member of the building block fan series. It also uses tenons and grooves to splice multiple AL120 V2 together. Multiple fans complete power supply and signal transmission tasks through pins and contacts, but it should be noted that each This UNI FAN can only be compatible with its own model, different models cannot share the controller, or splice and use the shared extension wire.



∆ Secure the bayonet grooves and contact pins.



∆ AL120 V2 and the following SL120 V2 are different in tenon or contact setting, and cannot be shared.



∆ The detachable tenon avoids installation conflicts by removing it when using extension wires or installing on the water cooling radiator.

The three-pack package comes with a UNI FAN AL120 V2 dedicated controller, which needs to be powered by two SATAs. It provides a total of four special ports and two SM Type ports in mirror settings. The four special ports are UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan power supply and data transmission function, splicing six UNI FAN AL120 V2 only needs one cable and one port to solve the problem!

However, each port only supports up to six UNI FAN AL120 V2 fans. Players can choose 3+3, 4+2, 3+2+1, etc. to expand. Each controller has a maximum of sixteen UNIs. FAN AL120 V2 fan, and two SM Type devices are connected. SM Type supports devices such as Galahad AIO integrated water cooling and so on.



∆ The controller needs two SATA power supplies, supports a maximum of six per port, and a group of sixteen fans.



∆ A total of four special ports and two SM Type ports are provided. SM Type can synchronize LIAN LI Galahad’s water-cooled lighting effect.

There are a total of four power transmission cables, two extension cables, one USB 2.0 transmission cable, one motherboard synchronization cable, controller adhesive magnetic patch, and three sets of fan short screws in the three-pack combination package.



∆ Power transmission wire.



∆ Fan extension cable.



∆ USB 2.0 transmission cable.



∆ After the motherboard synchronization cable is transferred to the ARGB and PWM slots on the motherboard, the controller can synchronize the lighting effect and speed setting.



∆ The magnetic sticker on the back of the controller, and three sets of short screws for the fan.



∆ Connect the USB 2.0 cable on the left side, and connect the motherboard synchronization transfer cable on the right side.

UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan expansion single package unpacking

If you simply want to expand or just want to install a single UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan, you can also choose a single package that does not include the controller. The contents of the single package are only the fan body, PWM/SM Type wire, SM Type to ARGB wire, A set of short fan screws.



∆ Single pack UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan contents.



∆ PWM/SM Type wire.



∆ SM Type to 5V 3-Pin ARGB cable.

The single-package UNI FAN AL120 V2 fan can also operate independently without the controller. Using PWM/SM Type cables and SM Type to ARGB cables, after connecting to the motherboard, the fan speed and lighting effects can be set by the motherboard.



∆ Demonstration of actual expansion installation.

LIAN LI L-CONNECT 3 Fans are all controlled by me

After multiple integrations and functional upgrades, L-CONNECT 3 has many different functions and customizable setting items. UNI FAN AL120 V2 can also set the lighting effect and speed through the L-CONNECT 3 software.

After entering the software, you can see that there are multiple items on the left half including: system information, speed setting, fast/synchronous lighting effects, AL V2 fan lighting effects and software settings.

System information In addition to visually checking the usage and temperature of the three core hardware of CPU, memory, and GPU, the usage of hard disk storage space and network upload and download can also be monitored in real time.



∆ System information page.

The rotation speed setting item has the function of synchronizing the rotation speed with the main board at the top. After turning it on, the controller of AL V2 will operate according to the fan curve set by the main board. The four connection ports can all synchronize the fan mode and can also set different operation modes. model.

At the end of the code column of each port, you can set the 120mm or 140mm size fan used by the port. The L-CONNECT 3 software has a built-in four-rotation fan mode and four custom storage files, four The preset fan operation modes are: low speed, standard speed, high speed and full speed. There is a column of “start/stop” under the fan mode, which is the switch of the smart start and stop function.



∆ The speed setting can adjust the function of intelligent start and stop, speed synchronization motherboard, fan mode switching, and fan curve adjustment.

In the quick/synchronized lighting effect page, you can set the lighting mode of all LIAN LI devices uniformly, or turn on the light synchronization motherboard function to synchronize the lighting effects of the motherboard. In addition to applying the preset lighting mode, you can also It can control the running speed, brightness and running direction of lights.

Players can also use the special combined lighting effects through the L-CONNECT 3 software. The lighting effects that can be combined include: runway, sweep, wave, spring, tailgating, mixing, tide, current, etc. However, if you want to use the combined lighting effect, it is recommended to use The fan is installed in a clockwise direction in the case to make the running of the lighting effect consistent.



∆ Quick/synchronized lighting effects.



∆ AL V2 fan lighting effects can be set to a more distinctive lighting mode.

In the equipment item, you can arrange the configuration quantity of splicing fans for each port, and customize the name of the fan group. If players find that the lighting effect is not correct after connecting multiple fans in series, remember to come here to set the quantity first.



∆ Fan quantity setting.

Then I also shot the lighting effect of UNI FAN AL120 V2 for the players’ reference, but in fact, the front and back are not much different from the first generation of UNI FAN AL120 V1. The lamp beads are also installed next to the FDB bearing to project the light effect on the blades. , with the thin light strip on the fan frame to create the unique texture of AL120.

LIAN LI also heard what the players said in their feedback: “Although the side of the UNI FAN AL120 V1 fan has an aluminum cover trim, it is very textured but it lacks some RGB to fill it!” Therefore, the UNI FAN AL120 V2 is in the While retaining the side aluminum trim, an RGB light bar is also added!



∆ UNI FAN AL120 V2 Lighting effect on the air inlet side.



∆ Display of lighting effects on the air outlet side.



∆ UNI FAN AL120 V2 retains the textured aluminum trim and adds RGB light strips to it.

UNI FAN AL120 V2 thermal performance test

Among UNI FAN products, AL120 V2 has the strongest heat dissipation specification, which can reach up to 2000 RPM at full speed, air volume of 77.3 CFM, and air pressure of 2.97 mmH2O. Here, the author uses the four built-in fan operation modes of L-CONNECT 3 for testing. The test software uses AIDA64 CPU, R23 multi-core test items, and two different load pressure items are tested separately. Let’s see how the UNI FAN AL120 V2 is installed in the 360mm integrated water cooling with 13900K.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Radiator: 360mm AIO

Motherboard: BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: FSP Hydro G PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W

Water cooling fan: LIAN LI UNI FAN AL120 V2

In the AIDA64 CPU project with a low load, the CPU Package of i9 13900K is about 150W. The four fan operation modes of L-CONNECT 3 increase with the speed, and the temperature changes slightly for players to refer to.

In the CINEBENCH R23 Multi Core test under high-load conditions, the i9 13900K has the upper limit of heat dissipation brought by the 360 ​​mm all-in-one water cooling itself. The CPU Package is about 250W, and the 360 ​​mm AIO starts to hit the 100°C temperature wall. Therefore, in this test, each of the four fan operation modes has a difference of 1~2°C, but the difference in front of 13900K can really be said to be equal to all beings.



∆ Thermal performance test chart.

Summary and experience

What kind of progress does LIAN LI’s latest UNI FAN AL120 V2 bring? Compared with the AL120 V1, there is one less connector to connect to the controller. It is easier to replace the SM Type and PWM directly with special connectors for installation, and then through USB 2.0 with L-CONNECT 3, you can set unique lighting effects. If you want to synchronize the lighting effects with the motherboard ? That’s fine too! Use the adapter wire to connect the controller and the motherboard!

After the improvement, small changes such as extension wire, detachable tenon, embedded power module cable, and keyhole sinking have been added to make the UNI FAN AL120 V2 more user-friendly and convenient in the assembly process experience. Currently, the AL120 V2 The single pack and three packs are already on the shelves; the 14cm AL140 V2 will have to wait a little longer. If players are interested in installing the most convenient building block fan, you may wish to refer to the UNI FAN AL120 V2.