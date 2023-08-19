This case doubles as a portable monitor

LG launches an interesting product. Perfect for anyone who travels a lot and can’t do without a monitor. However, the whole thing is not cheap.

At first glance, the LG StandbyME Go is an ordinary travel case. Inside, however, a 27-inch monitor is waiting for us. The monitor is attached to a bracket and can be aligned as desired. It even supports a pivot mode that allows the monitor to be used upright.

An integrated battery should guarantee a running time of up to three hours. The actual battery life of course depends on the respective usage habits. The resolution of the IPS panel is 1920×1080 pixels (Full HD). Up to 60 images can be displayed per second.

Thanks to the integrated ARM processor and a total of four speakers, the monitor should basically be usable autonomously. Typical streaming services and applications are already supported ex works. Smartphone content can be transferred wirelessly to the screen. An additional PC can also be connected via HDMI.

A remote control is included for easier operation. There is also touch support. For example, a round of chess can be played together on the monitor to pass the time. Additional features include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The LG StandbyME Go is available for pre-order in the US for $999.99. Delivery will then take place from August 28, 2023. Towards the end of the year, the suitcase monitor should also come to Germany. At what price, however, is still unclear.

