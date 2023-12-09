This Chinese smartphone beats the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 with its resistant screen and low price

HONOR Magic 6 Lite Challenges Apple and Samsung in the Cell Phone Market

The HONOR Magic 6 Lite is the new Chinese smartphone that is set to give tough competition to Samsung and Apple. The new device is priced at around 1,500 soles, which is approximately $400, and is expected to hit the market in the first months of 2024.

The HONOR Magic 6 Lite is making headlines for its unique features, which include a 6.78” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and 1200 nits of brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of memory, which is expandable with microSD.

In addition to its impressive display and powerful processor, the HONOR Magic 6 Lite boasts a 5300 mAh battery with 35W fast charging. The device also features a well-balanced set of cameras, including a dual 16MP front camera, a 108MP main sensor, and a 5MP wide-angle rear camera, allowing users to record in 4K at 30FPS.

One of the standout features of the HONOR Magic 6 Lite is its screen resistance, which includes protection against shocks, falls, and extra weight on the panel. This sets it apart from its competitors such as the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has become one of the most powerful mobile phones of 2023, but its popularity has been challenged by the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the new HONOR Magic 6 Lite has managed to captivate the interest of consumers with its advanced features, especially with its impressive screen resistance.

Adding to the competition, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro have also arrived in Peru, with prices ranging from 5,000 soles to 7,399 soles. The iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB is now available in iShops in Lima.

The market for mobile phones is heating up as these innovative new devices enter the arena, providing consumers with a myriad of options and features to choose from. The arrival of the HONOR Magic 6 Lite is set to provide a balanced and powerful mid-range option for mobile phone enthusiasts.

Share this: Facebook

X

