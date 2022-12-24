The white graphics card makes people want to buy one!



Many people should be looking forward to the ROG Strix white version of the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, and now they are coming.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card introduces a new radiator. In the previous ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card test, we also introduced this graphics card in great detail. Not long ago, the white version of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX The 40 series graphics cards are also exposed on the ASUS official website.

Although GeForce RTX 4080 is not popular with consumers because of its price, here we still want to introduce the white version of ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

In principle, the design of the white version of ROG Strix is ​​not much different from the black version. The biggest difference is that the former radiator adopts white color system, while the black version uses black as the main color system with red and black to make it Richer in color.

NVIDIA has certain specifications for color boxes, especially NVIDIA green, which is a special color.

The white version of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is of course white as the main color in the color box. At the same time, you can also notice that white is also used in the inner box to make the overall match more consistent; white is a very difficult color to deal with. Tie.

Let’s start with the accessories. This time, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 white version has a display card support bracket and a ring belonging to the GeForce RTX 40 series. Compared with the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 series ring (right), it can be found that the GeForce RTX 40 series ring (left) is more exquisite.

Next up is the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White Edition graphics card itself.

In principle, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 white and black are the same PCB, but the radiator is different. I don’t know if there will be a chance to see the snow-white PCB of the Apex motherboard on the ROG Strix graphics card in the future.

The connector on the side of the graphics card has also been changed to white.

The backplate of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White Edition.

Check out 2 ROG Strix GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards in white and black.

Finally, let’s take a look at the RGB lighting effects of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 white version.