This combustion engine shows the e-cars

With its first real e-car Enyaq iV, Skoda can point to a real hit. The Stromer from the Czech Republic was and is often considered the best electric car in the VW Group. A look at the Skoda books shows that only one veteran is still defending the top spot.

Skoda Enyaq iV is coming: Only Octavia still beats the electric car

Skoda’s e-car series Enyaq is impressive. The first Enyaq iV model was well received, but the coupé version was even better with critics and customers alike. The manufacturer leaves open which Enyaq is now the more successful for Skoda. But it is clear that Skoda the e-cars are doing well.

Because that Enyaq-Duo creates in the first half of 2023 second strongest growth of all Skoda models. With a plus of 41 percent (31,300 vehicles) compared to the same period last year, there is only one other Skoda model series that still beats the e-car team. The most successful Skoda is – and remains – the Octavia. Skoda’s flagship achieved an increase of 60.2 percent (97,800) in the first six months of 2023.

According to sales figures, Skoda’s electric cars are still in the middle (source: Skoda). When it comes to growth, however, they leave almost all other models far behind:

Skoda Octavia (97,800; +60.2 percent) Skoda Kamiq (58,400; +23.8 percent) Skoda Kodiaq (56,200; +11.0 percent) Skoda Karoq (52,700; +22.6 percent) Skoda Fabia (48,300; + 5.3 percent) Skoda Superb (34,600; +4.4 percent) Skoda Enyaq iV (31,300; +41.0 percent) Skoda Scala (28,100; +31.6 percent) Skoda Kushaq (12,300; -8.7 percent) Skoda Slavia (9,400; -8.4 percent) Skoda Rapid (2,900; -76.5 percent)

The Crash of the Skoda Rapid is no wonder. The model is replaced by the Scala, which in turn is the only combustion engine other than the Octavia to perform close to the Enyaq iV.

Overall, Skoda delivered up to and including June 2023 432.200 Autos out of. There, too, there is a clear increase of around 20 percent in the books. Skoda has shown that the problems in the supply chain can be solved, says CEO Klaus Zellmer. “Consequently our customers can expect significantly shorter delivery times”he promises.

Skoda: 6 new electric cars in the pipeline

However, Skoda does not want to stop at the successful Enyaq iV. In the coming years, the carmaker is planning six more all-electric models. This will be the first newcomer Compact SUV Elroq. It is scheduled to launch in 2024.

