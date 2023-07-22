This cordless vacuum cleaner from AEG is 54% cheaper at Aldi

PR / Business Insider

You need a new vacuum cleaner and you want a cordless model to finally avoid annoying stumbling while cleaning? Then you should strike at Aldi now, because there you can now secure yourself a cordless vacuum cleaner from AEG at a top price!* This is how you currently save an impressive 54 percent on the device with the two-in-one function. You can find out what you should know about the vacuum cleaner and the Aldi offer here.

The cordless vacuum cleaner from AEG at a glance

The AEG cordless vacuum cleaner QX8-2-PALR* can be used both as a regular vacuum cleaner and as a hand-held vacuum cleaner and, thanks to its power soft roller, also thoroughly cleans all floor coverings – the QuickClean function makes cleaning the vacuum cleaner itself very easy. In addition to these practical functions, the cordless vacuum cleaner also has a free-standing parking function, which allows you to put it into operation directly via ‘Grab and Go’. You can also expect a modern design with a comfortable grip.

2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner

surface gentle Power-Softrolle

BedProPowerPlus-Elektrosaugbürste with the removable hand-held vacuum cleaner for deep cleaning of upholstery and mattresses Easy cleaning of the vacuum cleaner thanks QuickClean-Funktion

Integrated Telescopic joint nozzle and furniture brush

Loading time: approx 4.5 hours

Battery life: maximum 53 minutes

Volume dust container: 0,3 Liter

detached parking function

Dimensions: 25,5 x 14 x 110,5 Zentimeter

Weight: 4.21 Kilograms

Buy the AEG cordless vacuum cleaner QX8-2-PALR on sale at Aldi

The cordless vacuum cleaner normally costs 439.95 euros – but you can now get it from Aldi for only 199.00 euros! So you save a proud 54 percent. It’s definitely worth grabbing – and quickly, because the offer is only valid from July 23, 2023 while stocks last.

